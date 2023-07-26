FII, DII data: FPIs bought shares worth Rs 1088 cr, DIIs sold shares worth Rs 333 cr on July 25, Tuesday

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1088.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 333.70 crore on July 25, 2023, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till July 24, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 18,703.69 crore while DIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 8,305.02 crore. In the month of June, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 27, 250.01 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 4, 458.23 crore.

“Markets oscillated in a range and ended flat, taking a breather after the recent dip. Meanwhile, a mixed trend on the sectoral front kept the participants busy wherein metal and auto decent gains. We saw selective participation from the broader front as the midcap index edged higher while smallcap closed almost unchanged,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Technical Research, Religare Broking.

“Indications are in favour of further consolidation in index and upcoming monthly expiry of July month derivatives contracts would keep the volatility high. Besides, the performance of the US market will also be in focus for cues. We thus recommend preferring hedged trades until Nifty resumes the trend,” Ajit Mishra added.

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended on a flat note. The Nifty 50 rose marginally by 0.04% or 8.25 points to close at 19,680.60 while the Sensex dipped 29.07 points or 0.04% to settle at 66,355.71. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.17%, Nifty FMCG slipped 0.86%, Nifty IT fell 0.28%, and Nifty PSU Bank slipped 1.46% while Nifty Auto gained 0.95%, Nifty Pharma rose 0.36%, Nifty Media jumped 1.51% Nifty Metal soared 2.94%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, and NTPC while the top losers were Asian Paints, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Britannia Industries, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.