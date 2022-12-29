FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 872.59 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 372.87 crore on Dec 28

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 872.59 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 372.87 crore on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till December 28, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 10,707.42 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 21,377.10 crore. In the month of November, FIIs purchased shares worth a net of Rs 22,546.34 crore while DIIs offloaded equities worth a net of Rs 6,301.32 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. The investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs are impacted by political and economic trends. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in red with 30-share BSE Sensex falling 17.15 points or 0.03%, settling at 60,910.28 while the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 9.80 points or 0.05% to 18,122.50.

“Nifty ended almost flat on Dec 28 after remaining in a narrow 94-point band through the day. Volumes on the NSE continued to be on the lower side. Global equities traded sideways on Wednesday after China took further steps towards reopening its COVID-battered economy; however, hopes for an economic rebound were moderated by near-term worries over rising cases. Nifty seems to have run into a roadblock after a two-day rise. However, a small intra-day range does not give enough signals for the future trend. Nifty could now face resistance in the 18173-18203 band and take support from the 17967-17977 band in the near term,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.