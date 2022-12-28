FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 867.65 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 621.81 crore on Dec 27

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 867.65 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 621.81 crore on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till December 27, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 9,834.83 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 21,004.23 crore. In the month of November, FIIs purchased shares worth a net of Rs 22,546.34 crore while DIIs offloaded equities worth a net of Rs 6,301.32 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. The investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs are impacted by political and economic trends. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in green with 30-share BSE Sensex climbing 361.01 points or 0.60%, settling at 60,927.43 while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 117.70 points or 0.65% to 18,132.30.

“Nifty recovered the morning fall and closed near the higher opening levels on Dec 27. At close Nifty was 0.65% or 117.7 points higher at 18132.3. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty and the advance-decline ratio came in at 3.59:1 on the NSE. Equities globally climbed Tuesday amid positive sentiment from China’s rollback of Covid isolation measures (raising hopes of a recovery in the world’s second-largest economy) and the cooling of a key inflation gauge in the US. 18206-18255 could be the next resistance for the Nifty while 17977 could be the support. As we approach the F&O expiry for the month and also the year’s end, we could see some heightened volatility in the markets over the next two days,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.