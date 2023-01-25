FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 760.51 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 1144.75 crore on Jan 24

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 760.51 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth a net Rs 1144.75 crore on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till January 24, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 20,860.49 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 17,762.09 crore. In the month of December, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 14,231.09 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 24,159.13 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session on a flat note with NSE Nifty 50 rising 0.25 pts settling at 18,118.30 and BSE Sensex rose 37.08 pts or 0.06% to close at 60,978.75.

“The Nifty had a gap-up opening on January 24 & crossed the swing high of 18184 however couldn’t sustain in the higher territory. The hourly upper Bollinger Band has become flat & is keeping pressure on the higher side. As a result, the Nifty stayed back into brief consolidation mode. It is forming a base near the key hourly & daily moving averages. On the daily chart, the index is forming a higher top and higher bottom & is expected to see an upward trajectory. In the short term, the Nifty is expected to surpass the key hurdle zone of 18260-18300 & head towards 18500. On the other hand, the level of 18000 will provide a cushion on the downside,” said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.