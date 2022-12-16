FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 710.74 crore, DII purchased shares worth Rs 260.92 crore on December 15, 2022

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 710.74 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 260.92 crore on Thursday, December 15, 2022, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till December 15, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 5,514.61 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 9,009.12 crore. In the month of November, FIIs purchased shares worth a net of Rs 22,546.34 crore while DIIs offloaded equities worth a net of Rs 6,301.32 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. The investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs are impacted by political and economic trends. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in the red territory with the BSE Sensex falling over 850 points or 1.40% at 61,799.03 and NSE Nifty dipping 245.50 points or 1.32% settling at 18,414.90.

“Nifty reversed a two-day uptrend on Dec 15 and ended 1.32% lower at 18414.9, falling the most (in % terms) since Oct 11. Broad market indices fell a little less although profit-taking was seen across the market and the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.48:1. IT stocks came under selling pressure following weakness in Nasdaq and hints by US Fed that the rate hike cycle is not going to end soon. Cyclical sectors like Metals and Realty also came under selling pressure. Global shares slid for a second day on Thursday with the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling that it expected interest rates to stay higher for longer and ahead of more central banks meetings in Europe and the U.K. Nifty has formed a lower top at 18696 and could fall some more towards 18133. On rises, the 18496-18535 band could offer resistance,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.