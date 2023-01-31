FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 6,792.8 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 5,512.63 crore on Jan 30

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 6,792.8 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth a net Rs 5,512.63 crore on Monday, January 30, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till January 30, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 36,025.09 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 28,905.54 crore. In the month of December, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 14,231.09 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 24,159.13 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

On Monday, BSE Sensex rose 169.51 pts or 0.29% closing at 59,500.41 and NSE Nifty 50 advanced 44.60 pts or 0.25% to 17,648.95. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.10%, Nifty PSU Bank advanced 0.55%, Nifty IT was up 1.10% while Nifty Pharma fell 0.19% and Nifty Metal dropped 0.28%. Adani Group shares dominated the market sentiment with all the stocks ending in the red except the index heavyweight Adani Enterprise which rose 4.21% to Rs 2878.50.

“The Budget tomorrow and the Fed’s decision on interest rates by evening tomorrow will have a big impact on markets. A positive, as we go into the Budget, is that instead of the usual pre-Budget rally on expectations, this time we had a market correction triggered by the Adani crisis. So, if there are no negative surprises in the Budget and the Fed commentary is not hawkish, there can be a post-Budget rally in the market. The Adani crisis which had impacted market sentiments will be pushed to the back burner if the FPO sails through via institutional investment. There has been an overreaction in banking stocks with Bank Nifty correcting sharply by 6.2% in the last 3 sessions. High-quality banking stocks present a good buying opportunity. Signals from the US indicate that Indian IT will do well in 2023,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.