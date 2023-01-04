FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 628.07 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 350.57 crore on Jan 3

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 628.07 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 350.57 crore on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till January 3, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 840.64 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 1,093.92. In the month of December, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 14,231.09 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 24,159.13 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in green with 30-share BSE Sensex rising 126.41 points or 0.21%, settling at 61,294.20 and the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 35.10 points or 0.19% to 18,232.55.

“Nifty rose for the second consecutive session on Jan 03 after recovering from pre-noon losses. The advance-decline ratio fell but was above 1:1 at 1.36:1. Non-bank financials had a field day on rotational buying. Global stock markets rose on Tuesday amid growing expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise at a slower pace this year and optimism that China’s Covid infections may have peaked. Nifty has shown a gradual move over the past two days with minimal intra-day range. This denotes a lack of conviction on either side by the participants though positive bias prevails for the time being. A move above 18265 could result in a faster move. On the other hand, a breach of 18080 could lead to a fresh down move,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.