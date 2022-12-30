FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 572.78 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 515.83 crore on Dec 29

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 572.78 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 515.83 crore on Thursday, December 29, 2022, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till December 29, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 11,280.20 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 21,892.93 crore. In the month of November, FIIs purchased shares worth a net of Rs 22,546.34 crore while DIIs offloaded equities worth a net of Rs 6,301.32 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in green with 30-share BSE Sensex rising 223.60 points or 0.37%, settling at 61,133.88 and the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 68.50 points or 0.38% to 18,191.00.

“Nifty recovered smartly from the morning lows to end in the positive on Dec 29. Last-hour trades for F&O monthly expiry squaring off/rollover and Nifty index weight rejig trades helped Nifty end higher. Volumes in the NSE cash market were the lowest in 6 months for F&O expiry day. Investors remain wary of the prospect of persistently high inflation, monetary policy tightening from central banks and a potentially prolonged period of sluggish economic growth. Nifty rose on 3 out of the last four days and ended smartly up on the F&O expiry day. Now Nifty could face resistance at the 18244-18255 band while 17977 could offer support for the near term,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.