FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 538.1 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 687.38 crore on December 19, 2022

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 538.1 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 687.38 crore on Monday, December 19, 2022, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till December 19, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 8,028.15 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 11,239.00 crore. In the month of November, FIIs purchased shares worth a net of Rs 22,546.34 crore while DIIs offloaded equities worth a net of Rs 6,301.32 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. The investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs are impacted by political and economic trends. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in the green territory with the BSE Sensex advancing 468.38 points or 0.76%, settling at 61,806.19, while NSE Nifty 50 rose 151.45 points or 0.83% to 18,420.45.

“Nifty snapped a two-day losing streak on Dec 19 going against the weak Asian cues. It closed 0.83% or 151.5 points higher at 18420.5. Volumes on the NSE were the lowest in almost a month. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio improved sharply to 1.51:1. IT stocks continued their downfall for the third consecutive session, while Auto and FMCG stocks attracted buying. Asia’s stock markets made a wobbly start to the final full trading week of 2022 while other global stocks attempted to recover from two weeks of losses sparked by concern that continued policy tightening by the US Fed and other central banks would trigger an economic recession and hit companies’ profits. Nifty could now rise in this corrective move to 18496, while 18319 could offer support. Volumes could remain low as more and more participants are on year-end holiday,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.