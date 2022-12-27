FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 497.65 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 1285.74 crore on Dec 26

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 497.65 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1285.74 crore on Monday, December 26, 2022, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till December 26, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 8,967.18 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 20,382.42 crore. In the month of November, FIIs purchased shares worth a net of Rs 22,546.34 crore while DIIs offloaded equities worth a net of Rs 6,301.32 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. The investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs are impacted by political and economic trends. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in the green territory with the BSE Sensex surging 721.13 points or 1.20%, settling at 60,566.42 while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 207.80 points or 1.17% to 18,014.60.

“Nifty recovered on Dec 26 after a three-day losing streak. Holidays in most global equity markets gave a chance to traders to ramp up stock values in India amidst low volumes. Defensive stocks underperformed while cyclical bounced up smartly. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda indicated in a widely watched speech Monday that the Japanese central bank does not intend to alter its longstanding policy of monetary easing to cope with pressures from inflation on the world’s third-largest economy. Nifty could now face resistance at 18127 and take support at 17899 in the near term. Volumes could continue to be on the lower side as a lot of participants are on year-end holiday,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.