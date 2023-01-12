FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 3208.15 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 2430.62 crore on Jan 11

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 3208.15 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth a net Rs 2430.62 crore on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till January 11, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 13,334.06 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 8,717.61 crore. In the month of December, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 14,231.09 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 24,159.13 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in red with 30-share BSE Sensex falling 9.98 points or 0.02% ending at 60,105.50 and NSE Nifty 50 dropped 18.45 points or 0.10% to 17,895.70.

“There is cautiousness in the market ahead of inflation data of both India and the US which is to be released on Thursday. There is high hope of further cooling down in US inflation which would influence the US Fed’s interest rate decision while the domestic inflation is likely to stay flat. Some of the other key global events like China and UK GDP data and Michigan consumer sentiment would also be keenly eyed. Tech stocks would be in focus as Infosys, HCL Tech and Cyient would be reporting their numbers on Thursday and would set the tone for other IT stocks. The metal sector would continue to be in momentum as both Copper and Aluminum price surged to 6-month highs in hope of an improvement in global demand due to China re-opening its economy,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.