FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 319.23 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 1225.96 crore on Jan 18

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 319.23 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1225.96 crore on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till January 18, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 18,277.84 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 14,801.39 crore. In the month of December, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 14,231.09 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 24,159.13 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in green with 30-share BSE Sensex rising 390.02 pts or 0.64% to close at 61,045.74 and the Nifty 50 climbed 112.05 pts or 0.61% to 18,165.35.

“After the adverse performance during the last one and a half months, the Indian market has been advancing in the last 2-3 trading days. The trend is supported by the marginal improvement in FIIs inflows and the upside in domestic investments. The domestic investors are adopting buy on dip strategy,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

“Technically, Nifty has formed a bullish candlestick on the daily timeframe. Bears remain in a trap as 18000 levels are sustained. Also, the volume profile indicates 18020-18050 are strong support for the coming days. In the hourly chart, with support of the middle Bollinger band short-term upside movement is expected. Stock-specific action would drive the market in the coming days too. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side, the highest OI was observed at 18300 followed by 18400 strike prices while on the put side, the highest OI was at 18000 strike price. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 42000 while resistance is placed at the 42800-43000 range. We suggest traders hedge their trading position as markets can be volatile. A cautiously positive approach is advised for the week,” said Om Mehra. Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking.