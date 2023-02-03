FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 3065.35 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 2371.36 crore on Feb 2

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 3065.35 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth a net Rs 2371.36 crore on Thursday, February 2, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till February 2, FIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 1,280.14 while DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 2,900.83 crore. In the month of January, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 41,464.73 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 33,411.85 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic equity indices ended the previous session on a mixed note with NSE Nifty 50 falling 5.90 points or 0.03% to 17,610.40 and BSE Sensex rising 224.16 pts or 0.38% to 59,932.24.

“The Nifty witnessed swings in both directions on February 02 & ultimately posted a minor negative close. Despite multiple attempts, the index couldn’t sustain in the positive territory. The hourly chart shows that the 20 HMA acted as a cap on the higher side, whereas the hourly lower Bollinger Band offered support to the index. Thus 17650 – 17450 is the tight range within the overall short-term range of 17350-18000. The bulls can get some relief if the index crosses the 17650-17700 area on the higher side,” said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.