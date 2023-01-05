FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 2620.89 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 773.58 crore on Jan 4

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 2620.89 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 773.58 crore on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till January 4, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 3,461.53 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 1,867.50 crore. In the month of December, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 14,231.09 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 24,159.13 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in red with 30-share BSE Sensex falling 636.75 points or 1.04% to 60,657.45 and NSE Nifty 50 slipped 189.60 points or 1.04%, settling at 18,042.95.

“Markets are falling across the board, with major indices losing up to 1%. Technically, Nifty has closed near an important support zone of 18050–18000, which is also acting as an immediate demand zone to buy any dip. Below this, we may see some weakness towards the 100-DMA of 17900. On the upside, the vulnerable range is 18265–18300. Above 18300, we can expect a move towards 18370. The market focus has shifted to a budget-related theme amid global volatility, where infrastructure, capital goods, and rural sector-related themes may continue to do well. Apart from that, the insurance sector is also gaining traction,” Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.