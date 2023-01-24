FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 219.87 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 434.96 crore on Jan 23

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 219.87 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth a net Rs 434.96 crore on Monday, January 23, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till January 23, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 20,099.98 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 16,617.34 crore. In the month of December, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 14,231.09 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 24,159.13 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in positive territory with NSE Nifty 50 rising 90.90 pts or 0.50% to 18,118.55 and the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 319.90 pts or 0.53% at 60,941.67.

“The Nifty traded in a range-bound manner on January 23; however, the overall structure shows that the index is preparing to start the next leg on the upside. On the daily chart, it has started forming a higher top and higher bottom & once the swing high of 18184 is crossed then one can initiate a fresh long position. The daily upper Bollinger Band is set for an expansion, which will create room for the price action on the higher side. In the short term, the Nifty is expected to surpass the key hurdle zone of 18260-18300 & head towards 18500. On the other hand, the level of 18000 will provide a cushion on the downside,” said Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities.