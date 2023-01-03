FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 212.57 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 743.35 crore on Jan 2

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 212.57 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 743.35 crore on Monday, January 2, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. In the month of December, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 14,231.09 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 24,159.13 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in green with 30-share BSE Sensex rising 327.05 points or 0.54%, settling at 61,167.79 and the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 92.15 points or 0.51% to 18,197.45.

“Nifty gained on the first day of the year after a flat opening. Volumes on the NSE continued to be on the lower side as some participants are still on holiday. Metals stocks rose as a foreign brokerage turned bullish on metal stocks due to the easing of Covid curbs in China. Smallcap index outperformed the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 2.1:1. Global equities were largely up on the first day of trading in 2023 amid thin volumes as traders assessed cheaper valuations following last year’s slump. Nifty has attempted to recover well from the fall seen till Dec 23. It could now face resistance in the 18265-18346 band while 18080 could offer support in the near term,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.