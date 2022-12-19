FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 1975.44 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 1542.5 crore on December 16, 2022

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 1975.44 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1542.5 crore on Friday, December 16, 2022, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till December 16, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 7,490.05 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 10,551.62 crore. In the month of November, FIIs purchased shares worth a net of Rs 22,546.34 crore while DIIs offloaded equities worth a net of Rs 6,301.32 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. The investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs are impacted by political and economic trends. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in the red territory with the BSE Sensex falling 0.75% at 61,337.81 and NSE Nifty dipping 145.90 points settling at 18,269.00.

“Nifty fell for the second consecutive session on Dec 16 pulled down by weak global cues. Large day-end trades resulted in volumes touching a multi-week high. Nifty finally closed 0.79% or 145.9 points lower at 18269. Broad market indices fell more even as the advance-decline ratio remained low at 0.49:1. IT sector continued to face selling pressure as Nasdaq keeps getting sold off. Realty stocks came under selling pressure as rising rates could dampen demand for properties. Global markets were largely down as investors were worried that the resolve of central banks to continue their fight against inflation could tip the economy into a recession. Nifty lost 1.23% over the week and looks set to continue its downward move. 18088-18133 band is the next support while 18442 could be tough to breach in the near term,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.