FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 1662.63 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 2127.65 crore on Jan 12

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 1662.63 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth a net Rs 2127.65 crore on Thursday, January 12, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till January 12, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 14,996.69 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 10,845.26 crore. In the month of December, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 14,231.09 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 24,159.13 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in red with 30-share BSE Sensex falling 147.47 pts or 0.25% to 59,958.03 and NSE Nifty 50 slipping 37.50 pts or 0.21% to 17,858.20.

“The domestic market continued to remain volatile on Thursday as investors eagerly awaited the earnings of other IT majors after a cautious warning from TCS. FIIs continue to dump Indian equities in search of cheaper investment avenues. Uncertainties over upcoming inflation numbers at home and the US kept the domestic market unstable, even as western peers stayed optimistic,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

“Nifty remained volatile throughout the session with mostly a bearish bias as it closed below the crucial short-term moving average (50 EMA). The daily RSI is in bearish crossover on the daily timeframe, suggesting sluggish momentum. Over the short term, the trend is likely to remain sideways or negative. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18000. On the lower end, support is visible at 17750,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.