FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 1449.45 crore, DII offloaded shares worth Rs 194.09 crore on Jan 5

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 1449.45 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 194.09 crore on Thursday, January 5, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till January 5, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 4,910.98 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 1,673.41 crore. In the month of December, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 14,231.09 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 24,159.13 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in red with 30-share BSE Sensex falling 304.18 points or 0.50% closing at 60,353.27 and the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 50.80 points or 0.28% to 17,992.15

“The Nifty opened gap up on January 05 only to attract selling pressure near the key hourly moving averages. Thereon the index tumbled down sharply. It went on to breach the level of 18000 however received support near 17900. From there, the index had a swift bounce towards the end of the session. The weekly chart shows that the index is getting support near the 20 WMA. Also, the index has support from multiple technical parameters, which are near 17800. Thus, the overall structure shows continued consolidation near 17800-18300,” said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.