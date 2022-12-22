FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 1,119.11 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 1,757.37 crore on December 21

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,119.11 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1,757.37 crore on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till December 21, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 8,691.32 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 13,491.11 crore. In the month of November, FIIs purchased shares worth a net of Rs 22,546.34 crore while DIIs offloaded equities worth a net of Rs 6,301.32 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. The investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs are impacted by political and economic trends. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in the red territory with the BSE Sensex falling 635.05 points or 1.03%, settling at 61,067.24, while NSE Nifty 50 dipped 186.20 points or 1.01% to 18,199.10.

“Nifty fell for the second consecutive session, reversing from morning gains. At close, Nifty was down 1.01% or 186.2 points at 18199.1. Broad market indices fell sharply as profit-taking was seen across the board and the advance-decline ratio on BSE fell to 0.29:1, the lowest in almost 3 months. While the Covid scare in China and elsewhere was bandied about as a reason for the fall, participants anyway chose to lighten positions. Global stocks were trying to get into a festive mood on Wednesday and managed small gains, providing a moment of respite in one of the worst years for stocks and bonds in more than a decade. Nifty formed a bearish engulfing pattern on daily charts engulfing the previous 3 candles. 17969-18133 band could be the next support cluster for the Nifty while the 18340-18385 band could offer resistance. Nifty is not able to rise for three consecutive sessions since the recent high of 18887,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.