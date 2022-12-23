FII DII data: FPI bought shares worth Rs 928.63 crore, DII purchased shares worth Rs 2206.59 crore on Dec 22

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 928.63 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 2206.59 crore on Thursday, December 22, 2022, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till December 22, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 7,762.69 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 15,697.70 crore. In the month of November, FIIs purchased shares worth a net of Rs 22,546.34 crore while DIIs offloaded equities worth a net of Rs 6,301.32 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. The investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs are impacted by political and economic trends. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in the red territory with the BSE Sensex dropping 241.02 points or 0.39%, settling at 60,826.22, while NSE Nifty 50 fell 71.75 points or 0.39% to 18,127.35.

“The Nifty opened gap up on Thursday near its key hourly moving averages only to attract a fresh round of selling. As the day progressed, the index breached the lower end of a downward-sloping channel. On the downside, it has tested a rising trendline drawn from the June 2022 low & closed above it. Thus the index is trading near a very crucial support of 18000. Till that level holds on a closing basis there is scope for some recovery. However, a breach of 18000 on a closing basis will intensify the selling pressure. On the other hand, near-term resistance zone shifts lower to 18200-18300” said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.