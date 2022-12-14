FII DII data: FPI bought shares worth Rs 619.92 crore, DII purchased shares worth Rs 36.75 crore on December 13, 2022

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 619.92 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 36.75 crore on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till December 13, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 5,176.03 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 7,821.75 crore. In the month of November, FIIs purchased shares worth a net of Rs 22,546.34 crore while DIIs offloaded equities worth a net of Rs 6,301.32 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. The investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs are impacted by political and economic trends. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in the green territory with the BSE Sensex rising 402 points or 0.65% at 62,533.30 and NSE Nifty climbing 110 points or 0.60% settling at 18,608.00.

“Nifty closed in the positive on Dec 13 after a flat session on Monday. Nifty kept inching up through the day after a higher opening and closed 0.60% or 110.9 points higher at 18608. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio stayed up at 1.15:1. Global markets were cautious on Tuesday as global investors await the latest U.S. inflation data and hope to see signs that inflationary pressures are easing. China’s shift away from its economically damaging zero-Covid policy continued to support sentiment as the world’s number two economy opens up. Softer CPI numbers in India boosted sentiments while poor IIP numbers restrained the rise. Nifty could now rise towards the 18668-18729 band while 18410 could offer support,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.