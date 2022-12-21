FII DII data: FPI bought shares worth Rs 455.94 crore, DII purchased shares worth Rs 494.74 crore on December 20, 2022

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 455.94 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 494.74 crore on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till December 20, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 7,572.21 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 11,733.74 crore. In the month of November, FIIs purchased shares worth a net of Rs 22,546.34 crore while DIIs offloaded equities worth a net of Rs 6,301.32 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. The investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs are impacted by political and economic trends. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in the red territory with the BSE Sensex falling 103.90 points or 0.17%, settling at 61,702.29, while NSE Nifty 50 dipped 35.15 points or 0.19% to 18,385.30.

Also Read Nifty to reclaim 18400 or correction to continue? 7 things to know before share market opening bell

“Nifty closed marginally in the negative after recovering sharply from the morning lows on Dec 20. Nifty recovered post-noon after the negative effect of the unexpected hawkish move by the Bank of Japan to widen the band of long-term yields withered off. Nifty closed 0.19% or 35.2 points lower at 18385.3. Global markets fell after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly changed its ultra-dovish stance and tweaked its bond yield controls – a move that will allow long-term interest rates to rise more. Low market volumes have led to higher intra-day volatility in the markets. Nifty could now remain in the 18269-18441 band in the near term and a breach of this band could result in an accelerated move in that direction,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.