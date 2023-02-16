FII DII data: FPI bought shares worth Rs 432.15 crore, DII purchased shares worth Rs 516.64 crore on Feb 15

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 432.15 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 516.64 crore on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till February 15, FIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 2,354.37 crore while DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 7,696.17 crore. In the month of January, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 41,464.73 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 33,411.85 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in the green territory with the BSE Sensex rising 242.83 pts or 0.40% to 61,275.09 and NSE Nifty 50 jumped 86.00 pts or 0.48% to 18,015.85.

“Nifty has given a falling channel breakout on the daily timeframe, suggesting a bullish reversal of the price trend. The trend looks positive now for the near term, with the 14 DMA sitting below price. The momentum indicator RSI is in support of the price trend, with a current reading above 50. Over the near term, the index may move up towards 18350–18400. On the lower end, support is placed at 17950,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.