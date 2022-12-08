FII DII data: DII bought shares worth Rs 388.85 crore, FPI sold shares worth Rs 1,241.87 crore on Dec 7, 2022

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,241.87 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 388.85 crore on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, according to the data available on NSE.

For the month till December 7, FIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 4,367.46 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 5,815.48 crore. In the month of November, FIIs purchased shares worth a net of Rs 22,546.34 crore while DIIs offloaded equities worth a net of Rs 6,301.32 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. The investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs are impacted by political and economic trends. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

“Weak market sentiment is likely to persist in early trades Thursday, as overseas key US and Asian indices exhibited a range-bound trend with a negative bias. All eyes will be on the poll outcome in the two states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, which can have a sentimental impact on the markets. Besides, the recession fear is fast building up in the US amidst slowing growth forecasts and a hawkish Federal Reserve. This will definitely weigh on global markets, including India, as any such fear could prompt investors, mainly FIIs, to pull out funds from the emerging markets. Also, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy indicated that the concerns on inflation are far from over,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.