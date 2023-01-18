FII DII data: FPI bought shares worth Rs 211.06 crore, DII purchased shares worth Rs 90.81 crore on Jan 17

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 211.06 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 90.81 crore on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till January 17, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 17,958.61 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 13,575.43 crore. In the month of December, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 14,231.09 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 24,159.13 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in green with 30-share BSE Sensex rising 562.75 points or 0.94% to end at 60,655.72, and the Nifty 50 settled 158.50 points or 0.89% higher at 18,053.30.

“Indian equities turned positive after some selling pressure in the previous trading session. The benchmark index Nifty has been trading between the 17800-18250 range for the last couple of weeks. The market is expected to remain sideways due to a lack of triggers. While domestic macros have been positive along with good results so far, continuous FII selling for the last 17 days have kept the upside limited. Apart from the result season, the upcoming Union Budget could provide some direction to the market and specific sectors like Capital goods, Infra, cement, defence, etc. FMCG stocks are witnessing buying interest on the back of cool down in inflation and expectation of better Q3FY23 results. Oil companies can see some momentum after the government cut windfall taxes on crude oil and exports of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and diesel,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.