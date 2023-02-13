FII DII data: FPI bought shares worth Rs 1458.02 crore, DII sold shares worth Rs 291.34 crore on Feb 10

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 1458.02 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth a net Rs 291.34 crore on Friday, February 10, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till February 10, FIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 5,414.21 crore while DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 6,453.05 crore. In the month of January, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 41,464.73 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 33,411.85 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic equity indices ended the previous session mildly in red with the Nifty 50 declining 37 points or 0.21% to 17,856.5 while Sensex closed 123 points lower at 60,682.7.

“The Nifty witnessed a rangebound session on Friday and it closed marginally in the negative. On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty has been consolidating since the past couple of trading sessions within the range of 17740 – 17920. On the upside, the key daily moving averages placed in the range 17870 – 17960 are acting as a stiff resistance and restricting upside. On the downside, the zone of 17800 – 17744 is providing a cushion and has been absorbing the selling pressure. The breach of this range shall lead to trending moves in that particular direction. Overall, we expect this range to break on the upside and test the upper end (18100) of the downward-sloping channel from a short-term perspective,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.