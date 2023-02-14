FII DII data: FPI bought shares worth Rs 1322.39 crore, DII purchased shares worth Rs 521.69 crore on Feb 13

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 1322.39 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 521.69 crore on Monday, February 13, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till February 13, FIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 4,091.82 crore while DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 6,974.74 crore. In the month of January, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 41,464.73 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 33,411.85 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in the red territory with BSE Sensex falling 250.86 points or 0.41% to 60,431.84 and NSE Nifty 50 plunging 85.60 pts or 0.48% to 17,770.90.

“In response to rising bond yields and the dollar index, the domestic market is experiencing a broad-based sell-off, with IT and PSBs at the forefront. Clampdown on the Adani group is adding anxiety to the domestic market. US inflation is expected to fall further from its December low of 6.5%, alleviating concerns about US rate hikes. However, interest rates are expected to stay high in 2023 and elevated yields will be a discomfort for equity.,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.