FII DII data: FPI bought shares worth Rs 1305.3 crore, DII purchased shares worth Rs 204.79 crore on Feb 14

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 1305.3 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 204.79 crore on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till February 14, FIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 2,786.52 crore while DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 7,179.53 crore. In the month of January, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 41,464.73 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 33,411.85 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in the green territory with BSE Sensex surging 600.42 points or 0.99% to 61,032.26 and NSE Nifty 50 rose 158.95 pts or 0.89% to 17,929.85

“The open interest (OI) has shown a sharp rise in 17,800 Put OI, suggesting strong commitment by bulls with a reduction at 18,000 Calls. The major hurdle for bulls will be faced near 18,000 – 18050 levels. If prices break above the said levels, then we will be witnessing a breakout in Nifty. Similarly, the closest support for the Nifty is placed near 17,800 – 17,650, and if prices breach below these levels, then 17,500 will be on the cards,” said Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities.