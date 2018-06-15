FIFA World Cup 2018: This is what IIFL’s dream team of stocks looks like; guess who’s the coach

The author has selected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the coach. (Reuters)

As the soccer world cup takes off today, IIFL Institutional Equities has come out with its own dream team of stocks for Indian markets. Even though no contingent is representing India at Russia, here’s a squad of 11 stocks that has a potential to beat any side in the world, on any day. The report that is authored by Ayon Mukhopadhyay, Director of IIFL Institutional Equities for UK and Europe has opted for the traditional strategy of four forwards, three defenders and 3 substitutes each. “”Sadly, India doesn’t have a contingent at Russia, but I present to you squad of 11 stocks that can be world beaters. Given the market conditions I start with a traditional 4-3-3 format,” the author said.

The author has selected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the coach. “A year back it seemed his position was sealed for a long term. But recent events at home have jolted his long term hopes a bit. Still loved by players, but popularity is dwindling. Need his team to fire to get back the confidence, “ he said.

Here’s what IIFL’s dream team looks like

Forwards: Being highly rewarding stocks with strong goal scoring appetite, these stocks qualify to be ‘forwards’ – Biocon, L&T, Yes Bank, Midfield: HDFC Bank (C), Team Lease, Tata Motors

Defence: Depending on the situation, these stocks can be attacking when needed and less adventurous as the need to consolidate arises. Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Motherson Sumi, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid (GK)

Substitutes: Equitas, Ujjivan, Asian Paints, Zee

Meanwhile, BSE Sensex ended with modest gains today, helped by a late burst of buying in technology and pharma stocks, even as global sentiment took a hit after the US slapped fresh tariffs on Chinese imports. Index heavyweight TCS spurted 2.75 per cent after the company’s board approved a Rs 16,000-crore share buyback plan.