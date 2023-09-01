Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.82
|-0.88
|28.66
|52.15
|10.48
|53.75
|53.75
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Fidel Softech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200PN2004PLC020061 and registration number is 020061. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Fidel Softech Ltd. is ₹131.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Fidel Softech Ltd. is 20.46 and PB ratio of Fidel Softech Ltd. is 4.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fidel Softech Ltd. is ₹95.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fidel Softech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fidel Softech Ltd. is ₹104.65 and 52-week low of Fidel Softech Ltd. is ₹59.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.