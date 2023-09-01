Follow Us

Fidel Softech Ltd. Share Price

FIDEL SOFTECH LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹95.40 Closed
0.420.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Fidel Softech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.05₹96.35
₹95.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.10₹104.65
₹95.40
Open Price
₹93.10
Prev. Close
₹95.00
Volume
21,000

Fidel Softech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R196.82
  • R298.23
  • R3100.12
  • Pivot
    94.93
  • S193.52
  • S291.63
  • S390.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 563.8594.27
  • 1063.0393.18
  • 2063.5592
  • 5066.4988.51
  • 10056.8282.99
  • 20028.4176.42

Fidel Softech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.82-0.8828.6652.1510.4853.7553.75
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Fidel Softech Ltd. Share Holdings

Fidel Softech Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Fidel Softech Ltd.

Fidel Softech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200PN2004PLC020061 and registration number is 020061. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prachi Sunil Kulkarni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sudhakar Kulkarni
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyamak Sunil Kulkarni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Apurva Pradeep Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Mohan Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Shivshankar Dharane
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fidel Softech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fidel Softech Ltd.?

The market cap of Fidel Softech Ltd. is ₹131.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fidel Softech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fidel Softech Ltd. is 20.46 and PB ratio of Fidel Softech Ltd. is 4.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fidel Softech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fidel Softech Ltd. is ₹95.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fidel Softech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fidel Softech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fidel Softech Ltd. is ₹104.65 and 52-week low of Fidel Softech Ltd. is ₹59.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

