What is the Market Cap of Fidel Softech Ltd.? The market cap of Fidel Softech Ltd. is ₹131.18 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fidel Softech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Fidel Softech Ltd. is 20.46 and PB ratio of Fidel Softech Ltd. is 4.05 as on .

What is the share price of Fidel Softech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fidel Softech Ltd. is ₹95.40 as on .