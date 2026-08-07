Here's the live share price of Fidel Softech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fidel Softech
|-6.98
|-3.18
|-27.08
|-1.04
|-26.58
|13.97
|17.43
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.68
|17.01
|2.14
|-16.81
|-19.50
|-11.04
|-5.89
|Infosys
|3.98
|9.64
|1.07
|-21.51
|-18.22
|-5.51
|-6.71
|HCL Technologies
|0.72
|16.13
|14.64
|-15.32
|-8.06
|5.64
|5.25
|Wipro
|2.11
|8.40
|-4.98
|-18.49
|-22.61
|-3.02
|-8.87
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.99
|12.95
|12.90
|0.82
|10.32
|11.37
|4.90
|LTM
|6.79
|20.72
|9.60
|-17.21
|-7.53
|-2.64
|-0.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.99
|-1.34
|-8.43
|14.63
|45.05
|13.20
|7.72
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|5.53
|6.38
|24.28
|62.39
|37.72
|44.01
|21.50
|Persistent Systems
|-1.33
|12.08
|9.85
|-6.81
|5.64
|30.90
|28.46
|Coforge
|3.20
|17.13
|38.18
|14.63
|4.22
|21.57
|13.09
|Mphasis
|5.67
|4.23
|12.85
|-5.36
|-8.42
|2.03
|-1.74
|Tata Technologies
|16.74
|20.13
|38.70
|40.97
|30.62
|-12.73
|-7.84
|Hexaware Technologies
|0.53
|4.36
|22.59
|-6.19
|-22.13
|-9.53
|-5.83
|Tata Elxsi
|2.94
|1.99
|-12.02
|-27.75
|-35.53
|-19.24
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|11.13
|4.38
|-23.40
|-28.81
|-38.44
|-14.93
|-9.25
|TBO Tek
|5.21
|7.04
|27.32
|6.04
|18.09
|4.63
|2.75
|KPIT Technologies
|5.26
|12.00
|-12.83
|-34.66
|-47.92
|-18.20
|15.86
|Fractal Analytics
|0.70
|-2.83
|-25.77
|-3.48
|-3.48
|-1.17
|-0.71
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.41
|29.48
|127.95
|273.38
|481.56
|159.85
|116.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fidel Softech has declined 26.58% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Fidel Softech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|150.96
|142.34
|10
|151.54
|146.15
|20
|150.12
|148.66
|50
|154.24
|151.25
|100
|149.84
|151.51
|200
|152.18
|152.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fidel Softech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Fidel Softech fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Fidel Softech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN2004PLC020061 and registration number is 020061. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fidel Softech is ₹138.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fidel Softech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Fidel Softech is ₹190.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fidel Softech are ₹143.00 and ₹138.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fidel Softech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fidel Softech is ₹200.00 and 52-week low of Fidel Softech is ₹108.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fidel Softech has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, -3.18% for the past month, -27.08% over 3 months, -26.58% over 1 year, 13.97% across 3 years, and 17.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fidel Softech are 0.00 and 3.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global