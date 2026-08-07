What is the share price of Fidel Softech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fidel Softech is ₹138.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Fidel Softech? The Fidel Softech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fidel Softech? The market cap of Fidel Softech is ₹190.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fidel Softech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fidel Softech are ₹143.00 and ₹138.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fidel Softech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fidel Softech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fidel Softech is ₹200.00 and 52-week low of Fidel Softech is ₹108.10 as on .

How has the Fidel Softech performed historically in terms of returns? The Fidel Softech has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, -3.18% for the past month, -27.08% over 3 months, -26.58% over 1 year, 13.97% across 3 years, and 17.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fidel Softech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fidel Softech are 0.00 and 3.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global