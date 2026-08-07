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Fidel Softech Share Price

NSE
BSE

FIDEL SOFTECH

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Fidel Softech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹138.55 Closed
-1.39₹ -1.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fidel Softech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹138.00₹143.00
₹138.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.10₹200.00
₹138.55
Open Price
₹140.50
Prev. Close
₹140.50
Volume
9,000

Source: Dion Global

Fidel Softech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fidel Softech		-6.98-3.18-27.08-1.04-26.5813.9717.43
Tata Consultancy Services		3.6817.012.14-16.81-19.50-11.04-5.89
Infosys		3.989.641.07-21.51-18.22-5.51-6.71
HCL Technologies		0.7216.1314.64-15.32-8.065.645.25
Wipro		2.118.40-4.98-18.49-22.61-3.02-8.87
Tech Mahindra		-0.9912.9512.900.8210.3211.374.90
LTM		6.7920.729.60-17.21-7.53-2.64-0.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.99-1.34-8.4314.6345.0513.207.72
Oracle Financial Services Software		5.536.3824.2862.3937.7244.0121.50
Persistent Systems		-1.3312.089.85-6.815.6430.9028.46
Coforge		3.2017.1338.1814.634.2221.5713.09
Mphasis		5.674.2312.85-5.36-8.422.03-1.74
Tata Technologies		16.7420.1338.7040.9730.62-12.73-7.84
Hexaware Technologies		0.534.3622.59-6.19-22.13-9.53-5.83
Tata Elxsi		2.941.99-12.02-27.75-35.53-19.24-2.40
Pine Labs		11.134.38-23.40-28.81-38.44-14.93-9.25
TBO Tek		5.217.0427.326.0418.094.632.75
KPIT Technologies		5.2612.00-12.83-34.66-47.92-18.2015.86
Fractal Analytics		0.70-2.83-25.77-3.48-3.48-1.17-0.71
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.4129.48127.95273.38481.56159.85116.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fidel Softech has declined 26.58% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Fidel Softech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).

Fidel Softech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fidel Softech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5150.96142.34
10151.54146.15
20150.12148.66
50154.24151.25
100149.84151.51
200152.18152.43

Source: Dion Global

Fidel Softech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fidel Softech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Fidel Softech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Fidel Softech fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Fidel Softech

Fidel Softech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN2004PLC020061 and registration number is 020061. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kulkarni
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Prachi Kulkarni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shyamak Kulkarni
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Girish Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Dharane
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Prajakta Kotasthane
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fidel Softech Share Price

What is the share price of Fidel Softech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fidel Softech is ₹138.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fidel Softech?

The Fidel Softech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fidel Softech?

The market cap of Fidel Softech is ₹190.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fidel Softech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fidel Softech are ₹143.00 and ₹138.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fidel Softech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fidel Softech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fidel Softech is ₹200.00 and 52-week low of Fidel Softech is ₹108.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fidel Softech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fidel Softech has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, -3.18% for the past month, -27.08% over 3 months, -26.58% over 1 year, 13.97% across 3 years, and 17.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fidel Softech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fidel Softech are 0.00 and 3.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Fidel Softech News

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