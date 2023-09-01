What is the Market Cap of Fiberweb (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is ₹88.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fiberweb (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is -83.11 and PB ratio of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is 0.57 as on .

What is the share price of Fiberweb (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is ₹30.75 as on .