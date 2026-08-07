What is the share price of Fiberweb (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fiberweb (India) is ₹30.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Fiberweb (India)? The Fiberweb (India) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fiberweb (India)? The market cap of Fiberweb (India) is ₹88.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fiberweb (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fiberweb (India) are ₹30.60 and ₹28.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fiberweb (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fiberweb (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fiberweb (India) is ₹52.50 and 52-week low of Fiberweb (India) is ₹27.25 as on .

How has the Fiberweb (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Fiberweb (India) has shown returns of 5.66% over the past day, -4.58% for the past month, -17.1% over 3 months, -37.49% over 1 year, 0.16% across 3 years, and -8.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fiberweb (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fiberweb (India) are 14.43 and 0.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global