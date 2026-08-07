Here's the live share price of Fiberweb (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fiberweb (India)
|4.47
|-4.58
|-17.10
|-32.26
|-37.49
|0.16
|-8.61
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fiberweb (India) has declined 37.49% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Fiberweb (India) has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.81
|29.39
|10
|30.29
|29.8
|20
|30.76
|30.18
|50
|29.92
|30.98
|100
|33.16
|32.78
|200
|36.18
|35.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fiberweb (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 47.04%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:16 PM IST IST
|Fiberweb (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Unaudited Standalone Fina
|Jul 11, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Fiberweb (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|Fiberweb (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 17, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Fiberweb (India) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 17, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Fiberweb (India) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DD1985PLC004694 and registration number is 004694. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fiberweb (India) is ₹30.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fiberweb (India) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fiberweb (India) is ₹88.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fiberweb (India) are ₹30.60 and ₹28.96.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fiberweb (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fiberweb (India) is ₹52.50 and 52-week low of Fiberweb (India) is ₹27.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fiberweb (India) has shown returns of 5.66% over the past day, -4.58% for the past month, -17.1% over 3 months, -37.49% over 1 year, 0.16% across 3 years, and -8.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fiberweb (India) are 14.43 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global