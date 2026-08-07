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Fiberweb (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

FIBERWEB (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Fiberweb (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.60 Closed
5.66₹ 1.64
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fiberweb (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.96₹30.60
₹30.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.25₹52.50
₹30.60
Open Price
₹28.96
Prev. Close
₹28.96
Volume
233

Source: Dion Global

Fiberweb (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fiberweb (India)		4.47-4.58-17.10-32.26-37.490.16-8.61
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fiberweb (India) has declined 37.49% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Fiberweb (India) has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Fiberweb (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fiberweb (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.8129.39
1030.2929.8
2030.7630.18
5029.9230.98
10033.1632.78
20036.1835.74

Source: Dion Global

Fiberweb (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fiberweb (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 47.04%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Fiberweb (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:16 PM IST ISTFiberweb (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Unaudited Standalone Fina
Jul 11, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTFiberweb (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTFiberweb (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 17, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTFiberweb (India) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 17, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTFiberweb (India) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Fiberweb (India)

Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DD1985PLC004694 and registration number is 004694. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pravin V Sheth
    Chairman Emeritus & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Shukla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh P Sheth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Soniya P Sheth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Beswal
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Chidambar A Rege
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sorabh Gupta
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mithilesh Dubey
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Dhrupal Shah
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Fiberweb (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Fiberweb (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fiberweb (India) is ₹30.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fiberweb (India)?

The Fiberweb (India) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fiberweb (India)?

The market cap of Fiberweb (India) is ₹88.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fiberweb (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fiberweb (India) are ₹30.60 and ₹28.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fiberweb (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fiberweb (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fiberweb (India) is ₹52.50 and 52-week low of Fiberweb (India) is ₹27.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fiberweb (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fiberweb (India) has shown returns of 5.66% over the past day, -4.58% for the past month, -17.1% over 3 months, -37.49% over 1 year, 0.16% across 3 years, and -8.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fiberweb (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fiberweb (India) are 14.43 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Fiberweb (India) News

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