FIBERWEB (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹30.75 Closed
-0.97-0.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Fiberweb (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.35₹31.25
₹30.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.05₹42.90
₹30.75
Open Price
₹30.80
Prev. Close
₹31.05
Volume
89,681

Fiberweb (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.25
  • R231.7
  • R332.15
  • Pivot
    30.8
  • S130.35
  • S229.9
  • S329.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.9431.94
  • 1037.5531.51
  • 2037.8330.94
  • 5038.7630.74
  • 10038.4431.6
  • 20034.4933.56

Fiberweb (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.543.72-2.85-14.60-21.98-36.57-36.57
-2.6522.9757.1960.13122.61224.65272.38
3.7323.5558.0297.3072.15122.13175.13
3.74-10.856.5433.8715.1792.3825.44
-1.02-5.990.572.252.65238.45205.97
-3.066.5618.6872.5767.94417.49178.54
1.766.6819.1814.5015.13108.4041.36
2.1632.3934.7562.42-10.41-13.80-13.80
2.72-6.858.7816.823.13375.23138.27
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
1.276.2332.7352.366.1632.10-6.77
-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09
10.581.88-3.4987.41354.43630.36159.35
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-0.97-1.92-8.5132.2023.86240.8424.92
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.378.27-9.12-11.90-4.62668.73559.32
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02
5.1046.2324.2645.39-11.02-11.02-11.02

Fiberweb (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Fiberweb (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Fiberweb (India) Ltd.

Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DD1985PLC004694 and registration number is 004694. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pravin V Sheth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Beswal
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh P Sheth
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Soniya P Sheth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chidambar A Rege
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhadresh H Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopalji M Rana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sorabh Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Fiberweb (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fiberweb (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is ₹88.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fiberweb (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is -83.11 and PB ratio of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fiberweb (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is ₹30.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fiberweb (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fiberweb (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is ₹42.90 and 52-week low of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is ₹27.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

