Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.54
|3.72
|-2.85
|-14.60
|-21.98
|-36.57
|-36.57
|-2.65
|22.97
|57.19
|60.13
|122.61
|224.65
|272.38
|3.73
|23.55
|58.02
|97.30
|72.15
|122.13
|175.13
|3.74
|-10.85
|6.54
|33.87
|15.17
|92.38
|25.44
|-1.02
|-5.99
|0.57
|2.25
|2.65
|238.45
|205.97
|-3.06
|6.56
|18.68
|72.57
|67.94
|417.49
|178.54
|1.76
|6.68
|19.18
|14.50
|15.13
|108.40
|41.36
|2.16
|32.39
|34.75
|62.42
|-10.41
|-13.80
|-13.80
|2.72
|-6.85
|8.78
|16.82
|3.13
|375.23
|138.27
|-4.92
|14.49
|-5.28
|13.57
|247.69
|1,390.04
|1,390.04
|1.27
|6.23
|32.73
|52.36
|6.16
|32.10
|-6.77
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|10.58
|1.88
|-3.49
|87.41
|354.43
|630.36
|159.35
|5.15
|23.00
|52.03
|94.12
|200.98
|2,818.98
|1,079.59
|-0.97
|-1.92
|-8.51
|32.20
|23.86
|240.84
|24.92
|-6.93
|8.59
|25.73
|51.41
|20.79
|65.38
|22.16
|7.37
|8.27
|-9.12
|-11.90
|-4.62
|668.73
|559.32
|-3.91
|-0.07
|-11.31
|-27.10
|-43.65
|13.28
|11.71
|0
|-8.00
|-32.35
|-42.50
|-69.33
|-51.06
|-97.02
|5.10
|46.23
|24.26
|45.39
|-11.02
|-11.02
|-11.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DD1985PLC004694 and registration number is 004694. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is ₹88.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is -83.11 and PB ratio of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is ₹30.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fiberweb (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is ₹42.90 and 52-week low of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. is ₹27.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.