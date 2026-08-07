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FGP Share Price

NSE
BSE

FGP

R P Goenka Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Miscellaneous

Here's the live share price of FGP along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.20 Closed
0.83₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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FGP Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.62₹13.20
₹12.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.43₹12.75
₹12.20
Open Price
₹12.10
Prev. Close
₹12.10
Volume
2,979

Source: Dion Global

FGP Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
FGP		4.104.2711.5231.8951.9329.6443.57
Dredging Corporation Of India		-6.111.8711.042.6762.8442.2323.50
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols		7.8613.954.5053.0648.3030.4015.34
International Conveyors		0.57-6.10-9.14-6.40-12.490.012.66
Transchem		3.11-7.4675.0996.02665.81137.0664.55
Logica Infoway		2.67-4.50-16.76-25.26-18.0438.8726.66
Photon Capital Advisors		055.09152.34178.14204.1877.5370.61
Krishna Ventures		-7.73-12.6152.2738.44139.25-24.7229.36
Supra Trends		-0.141.65-4.28-1.47-66.64-22.7610.96
Trans India House Impex		4.40-5.47-20.00-38.01-69.21-40.694.40
MPIL Corporation		-10.00-32.99-23.62-8.57-29.060.848.03
Natura Hue Chem		11.164.1577.36195.17245.8599.60100.91
Suryo Foods & Industries		-4.660.56-12.66-21.44-0.3545.8721.04
CRP Risk Management		03.00-35.49-42.35-69.39-43.07-24.29
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)		00-5.29-19.54-1.5926.2622.88
Delta Industrial Resources		-0.74-2.46-22.05-30.18-28.55-9.2312.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, FGP has gained 51.93% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, FGP has outperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).

FGP Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

FGP Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.3611.68
1011.0411.45
2011.1611.35
5011.5911.33
10010.9611.03
20010.2910.54

Source: Dion Global

FGP Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, FGP saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.18%, while DII stake decreased to 3.30%, FII holding unchanged at 0.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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FGP Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTFGP - Unaudited Financial Results Q1 FY26-27
Aug 04, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTFGP - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 04, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTFGP - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTFGP - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 27, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTFGP - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2

Source: Dion Global

About FGP

FGP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26100MH1962PLC012406 and registration number is 012406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hari Narain Singh Rajpoot
    Chairman
  • Mr. Paras Mal Rakhecha
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kamalakar Tamhane
    Director
  • Ms. Shweta Ratnakar Musale
    Director
  • Mr. Rohin Feroze Bomanji
    Director

FAQs on FGP Share Price

What is the share price of FGP?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FGP is ₹12.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is FGP?

The FGP is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of FGP?

The market cap of FGP is ₹14.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of FGP?

Today’s highest and lowest price of FGP are ₹13.20 and ₹11.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of FGP?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FGP stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FGP is ₹12.75 and 52-week low of FGP is ₹7.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the FGP performed historically in terms of returns?

The FGP has shown returns of 0.83% over the past day, 4.27% for the past month, 11.52% over 3 months, 51.93% over 1 year, 29.64% across 3 years, and 43.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of FGP?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of FGP are 338.89 and 4.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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