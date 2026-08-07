Here's the live share price of FGP along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|FGP
|4.10
|4.27
|11.52
|31.89
|51.93
|29.64
|43.57
|Dredging Corporation Of India
|-6.11
|1.87
|11.04
|2.67
|62.84
|42.23
|23.50
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|7.86
|13.95
|4.50
|53.06
|48.30
|30.40
|15.34
|International Conveyors
|0.57
|-6.10
|-9.14
|-6.40
|-12.49
|0.01
|2.66
|Transchem
|3.11
|-7.46
|75.09
|96.02
|665.81
|137.06
|64.55
|Logica Infoway
|2.67
|-4.50
|-16.76
|-25.26
|-18.04
|38.87
|26.66
|Photon Capital Advisors
|0
|55.09
|152.34
|178.14
|204.18
|77.53
|70.61
|Krishna Ventures
|-7.73
|-12.61
|52.27
|38.44
|139.25
|-24.72
|29.36
|Supra Trends
|-0.14
|1.65
|-4.28
|-1.47
|-66.64
|-22.76
|10.96
|Trans India House Impex
|4.40
|-5.47
|-20.00
|-38.01
|-69.21
|-40.69
|4.40
|MPIL Corporation
|-10.00
|-32.99
|-23.62
|-8.57
|-29.06
|0.84
|8.03
|Natura Hue Chem
|11.16
|4.15
|77.36
|195.17
|245.85
|99.60
|100.91
|Suryo Foods & Industries
|-4.66
|0.56
|-12.66
|-21.44
|-0.35
|45.87
|21.04
|CRP Risk Management
|0
|3.00
|-35.49
|-42.35
|-69.39
|-43.07
|-24.29
|Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)
|0
|0
|-5.29
|-19.54
|-1.59
|26.26
|22.88
|Delta Industrial Resources
|-0.74
|-2.46
|-22.05
|-30.18
|-28.55
|-9.23
|12.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, FGP has gained 51.93% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, FGP has outperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.36
|11.68
|10
|11.04
|11.45
|20
|11.16
|11.35
|50
|11.59
|11.33
|100
|10.96
|11.03
|200
|10.29
|10.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, FGP saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.18%, while DII stake decreased to 3.30%, FII holding unchanged at 0.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|FGP - Unaudited Financial Results Q1 FY26-27
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|FGP - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 04, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|FGP - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|FGP - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|FGP - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2
Source: Dion Global
FGP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26100MH1962PLC012406 and registration number is 012406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FGP is ₹12.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The FGP is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of FGP is ₹14.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of FGP are ₹13.20 and ₹11.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FGP stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FGP is ₹12.75 and 52-week low of FGP is ₹7.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The FGP has shown returns of 0.83% over the past day, 4.27% for the past month, 11.52% over 3 months, 51.93% over 1 year, 29.64% across 3 years, and 43.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of FGP are 338.89 and 4.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global