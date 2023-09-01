Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
FGP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26100MH1962PLC012406 and registration number is 012406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of FGP Ltd. is ₹8.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of FGP Ltd. is -18.57 and PB ratio of FGP Ltd. is 2.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FGP Ltd. is ₹6.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FGP Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FGP Ltd. is ₹9.75 and 52-week low of FGP Ltd. is ₹4.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.