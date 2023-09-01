What is the Market Cap of FGP Ltd.? The market cap of FGP Ltd. is ₹8.02 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of FGP Ltd.? P/E ratio of FGP Ltd. is -18.57 and PB ratio of FGP Ltd. is 2.57 as on .

What is the share price of FGP Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FGP Ltd. is ₹6.74 as on .