FGP Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FGP LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.74 Closed
-0.15-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:33 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

FGP Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.70₹6.75
₹6.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.30₹9.75
₹6.74
Open Price
₹6.75
Prev. Close
₹6.75
Volume
6,899

FGP Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.76
  • R26.78
  • R36.81
  • Pivot
    6.73
  • S16.71
  • S26.68
  • S36.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.76.31
  • 107.455.96
  • 207.675.6
  • 507.825.35
  • 1007.665.48
  • 2008.135.85

FGP Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
18.2536.1632.94-0.59-14.68501.79753.16
-4.688.9722.1040.8717.05-45.20-45.20
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.9317.2255.3476.35126.891,115.97589.23
-0.785.8312.5830.251.6625.77-12.16
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0011.7814.5394.3239.2392.4592.45
4.08-35.74-10.7416.139.559.559.55
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.18-3.6212.62-36.96-74.751,080.141,080.14

FGP Ltd. Share Holdings

FGP Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About FGP Ltd.

FGP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26100MH1962PLC012406 and registration number is 012406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. H N Singh Rajpoot
    Chairman
  • Mr. H C Dalal
    Director
  • Mr. Prem Kapil
    Director
  • Ms. Shweta Musale
    Director

FAQs on FGP Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of FGP Ltd.?

The market cap of FGP Ltd. is ₹8.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of FGP Ltd.?

P/E ratio of FGP Ltd. is -18.57 and PB ratio of FGP Ltd. is 2.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of FGP Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FGP Ltd. is ₹6.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of FGP Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FGP Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FGP Ltd. is ₹9.75 and 52-week low of FGP Ltd. is ₹4.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

