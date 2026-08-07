What is the share price of FGP? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FGP is ₹12.20 as on .

What kind of stock is FGP? The FGP is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of FGP? The market cap of FGP is ₹14.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of FGP? Today’s highest and lowest price of FGP are ₹13.20 and ₹11.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of FGP? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FGP stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FGP is ₹12.75 and 52-week low of FGP is ₹7.43 as on .

How has the FGP performed historically in terms of returns? The FGP has shown returns of 0.83% over the past day, 4.27% for the past month, 11.52% over 3 months, 51.93% over 1 year, 29.64% across 3 years, and 43.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of FGP? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of FGP are 338.89 and 4.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global