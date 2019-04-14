Ferns N Petals eyes IPO in 2020 to fund expansion

By: | Published: April 14, 2019 3:39 PM

The company plans to become a major player in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment with launch of packaged water, chocolates, cookies and cakes. It is also looking at establishing a chain of wedding hotels.

Ferns N Petals, IPO, fund expansion, market, newsFerns N Petals eyes IPO in 2020 to fund expansion

Ferns N Petals plans to come out with its initial public offer (IPO) in 2020 while it expands its operations beyond the core business of flowers and gifts retailing, a top company official said. The company’s expansion plans include FMCG and hospitality sectors.

“We are looking at coming out with an IPO in the next 14-18 months…in year 2020. Work has already started on this front. We will use money to fund our growth plans as we expand beyond our core business of flowers and gifting,” Ferns N Petals Founder and MD Vikaas Gutgutia told PTI.

The company plans to become a major player in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment with launch of packaged water, chocolates, cookies and cakes. It is also looking at establishing a chain of wedding hotels.

“We want to expand base beyond our core business of flowers, gifting and wedding decor. Apart from growing FMCG, we are also looking at opening a chain of wedding hotels and producing content for different platforms such as web series and short films,” he added.

Gutgutia said Ferns N Petals plans to invest Rs 20 crore to open three to four hotels in the next 12 months. At present, it has one operational property in Delhi.

The company had reported about Rs 360 crore turnover last fiscal, and expects about 30 per cent year-on-year growth.

Ferns N Petals has 300 outlets in 120 cities across India. By the end of year 2020, the brand is planning to open 500 outlets across the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Ferns N Petals eyes IPO in 2020 to fund expansion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition