Here's the live share price of Fermenta Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fermenta Biotech
|11.52
|51.29
|85.75
|70.66
|61.68
|50.54
|12.54
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fermenta Biotech has gained 61.68% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Fermenta Biotech has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|477.22
|519.79
|10
|452.19
|491.64
|20
|437.85
|458.28
|50
|374.31
|405.15
|100
|347.05
|370.76
|200
|328.1
|346.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fermenta Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding rose to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Fermenta Biotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Fermenta Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Fermenta Biotech - Intimation Regarding Listing Of Equity Shares Of Fermenta Biotech Limited On National Stock Exchange Of In
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Fermenta Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Fermenta Biotech - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Fermenta Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1951PLC008485 and registration number is 008485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 450.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fermenta Biotech is ₹559.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fermenta Biotech is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fermenta Biotech is ₹1,645.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fermenta Biotech are ₹568.00 and ₹546.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fermenta Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fermenta Biotech is ₹564.50 and 52-week low of Fermenta Biotech is ₹256.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fermenta Biotech has shown returns of 1.34% over the past day, 51.29% for the past month, 85.75% over 3 months, 61.68% over 1 year, 50.54% across 3 years, and 12.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fermenta Biotech are 22.67 and 4.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.
Source: Dion Global