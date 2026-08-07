What is the share price of Fermenta Biotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fermenta Biotech is ₹559.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Fermenta Biotech? The Fermenta Biotech is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fermenta Biotech? The market cap of Fermenta Biotech is ₹1,645.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fermenta Biotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fermenta Biotech are ₹568.00 and ₹546.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fermenta Biotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fermenta Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fermenta Biotech is ₹564.50 and 52-week low of Fermenta Biotech is ₹256.40 as on .

How has the Fermenta Biotech performed historically in terms of returns? The Fermenta Biotech has shown returns of 1.34% over the past day, 51.29% for the past month, 85.75% over 3 months, 61.68% over 1 year, 50.54% across 3 years, and 12.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fermenta Biotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fermenta Biotech are 22.67 and 4.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global