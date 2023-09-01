Follow Us

FERMENTA BIOTECH LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹158.55 Closed
0.350.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Fermenta Biotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹155.00₹160.80
₹158.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹103.30₹280.00
₹158.55
Open Price
₹158.00
Prev. Close
₹158.00
Volume
20,048

Fermenta Biotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1161
  • R2163.8
  • R3166.8
  • Pivot
    158
  • S1155.2
  • S2152.2
  • S3149.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5197.8151.01
  • 10199.31150.02
  • 20202.09149.54
  • 50204.29146.84
  • 100199.43146.85
  • 200221.74157.07

Fermenta Biotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.1012.0511.5415.14-13.43-56.44-43.86
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Fermenta Biotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Fermenta Biotech Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF980.020

Fermenta Biotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Fermenta Biotech Ltd.

Fermenta Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1951PLC008485 and registration number is 008485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 387.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Buch
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Krishna Datla
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Prashant Nagre
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Satish Varma
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Anupama Datla Desai
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Rajeshwari Datla
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Gopakumar Nair
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Hajare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rajashri Ojha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kasat
    Additional Director

FAQs on Fermenta Biotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fermenta Biotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Fermenta Biotech Ltd. is ₹466.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fermenta Biotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fermenta Biotech Ltd. is -8.67 and PB ratio of Fermenta Biotech Ltd. is 1.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fermenta Biotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fermenta Biotech Ltd. is ₹158.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fermenta Biotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fermenta Biotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fermenta Biotech Ltd. is ₹280.00 and 52-week low of Fermenta Biotech Ltd. is ₹103.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

