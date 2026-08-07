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Fermenta Biotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

FERMENTA BIOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE Healthcare

Here's the live share price of Fermenta Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹559.00 Closed
1.34₹ 7.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fermenta Biotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹546.35₹568.00
₹559.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹256.40₹564.50
₹559.00
Open Price
₹561.65
Prev. Close
₹551.60
Volume
16,610

Source: Dion Global

Fermenta Biotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fermenta Biotech		11.5251.2985.7570.6661.6850.5412.54
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fermenta Biotech has gained 61.68% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Fermenta Biotech has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Fermenta Biotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fermenta Biotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5477.22519.79
10452.19491.64
20437.85458.28
50374.31405.15
100347.05370.76
200328.1346.85

Source: Dion Global

Fermenta Biotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fermenta Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding rose to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Fermenta Biotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTFermenta Biotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The
Aug 04, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTFermenta Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTFermenta Biotech - Intimation Regarding Listing Of Equity Shares Of Fermenta Biotech Limited On National Stock Exchange Of In
Jul 24, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTFermenta Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 20, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTFermenta Biotech - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Fermenta Biotech

Fermenta Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1951PLC008485 and registration number is 008485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 450.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep M Chandan
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Krishna Datla
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Prashant Nagre
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Satish Varma
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Anupama Datla Desai
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Rajeshwari Datla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kasat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajashri Ojha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramanand Mundkur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fermenta Biotech Share Price

What is the share price of Fermenta Biotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fermenta Biotech is ₹559.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fermenta Biotech?

The Fermenta Biotech is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fermenta Biotech?

The market cap of Fermenta Biotech is ₹1,645.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fermenta Biotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fermenta Biotech are ₹568.00 and ₹546.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fermenta Biotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fermenta Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fermenta Biotech is ₹564.50 and 52-week low of Fermenta Biotech is ₹256.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fermenta Biotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fermenta Biotech has shown returns of 1.34% over the past day, 51.29% for the past month, 85.75% over 3 months, 61.68% over 1 year, 50.54% across 3 years, and 12.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fermenta Biotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fermenta Biotech are 22.67 and 4.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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