Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|39.17
|48.12
|46.73
|45.22
|722.15
|349.83
|434.40
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|16 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jun, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Felix Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40103GJ2012PLC072005 and registration number is 072005. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Water collection, treatment and supply. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Felix Industries Ltd. is ₹98.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Felix Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Felix Industries Ltd. is 9.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Felix Industries Ltd. is ₹133.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Felix Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Felix Industries Ltd. is ₹146.50 and 52-week low of Felix Industries Ltd. is ₹16.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.