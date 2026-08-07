What is the share price of Felix Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Felix Industries is ₹181.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Felix Industries? The Felix Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Felix Industries? The market cap of Felix Industries is ₹311.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Felix Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Felix Industries are ₹187.50 and ₹176.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Felix Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Felix Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Felix Industries is ₹232.95 and 52-week low of Felix Industries is ₹142.65 as on .

How has the Felix Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Felix Industries has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, -2.76% for the past month, -16.2% over 3 months, 0.08% over 1 year, 19.03% across 3 years, and 33.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Felix Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Felix Industries are 17.16 and 2.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global