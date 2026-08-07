Here's the live share price of Felix Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Felix Industries
|0.39
|-2.76
|-16.20
|-9.12
|0.08
|19.03
|33.82
|Va Tech Wabag
|-0.99
|-11.14
|30.56
|51.23
|29.55
|57.10
|39.64
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|-3.14
|-7.92
|-2.81
|19.98
|-18.03
|0.97
|0.58
|EMS
|-1.73
|0.46
|9.50
|7.87
|-31.41
|13.05
|7.64
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|-5.76
|-2.70
|12.65
|13.25
|6.90
|-0.73
|-0.44
|Effwa Infra & Research
|2.34
|5.16
|38.12
|84.97
|65.83
|32.42
|18.35
|Concord Enviro Systems
|-4.12
|-12.74
|-13.68
|-36.93
|-51.02
|-30.64
|-19.71
|Apex Ecotech
|4.30
|18.38
|60.71
|107.88
|141.10
|23.32
|13.40
|Greenleaf Envirotech
|-2.46
|5.95
|35.98
|-18.00
|-14.97
|-5.26
|-3.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Felix Industries has gained 0.08% compared to peers like Va Tech Wabag (29.55%), Enviro Infra Engineers (-18.03%), EMS (-31.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Felix Industries has outperformed peers relative to Va Tech Wabag (39.64%) and Enviro Infra Engineers (0.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|180.46
|181.65
|10
|180
|181.53
|20
|182.91
|182.52
|50
|186.34
|185.93
|100
|189.7
|187.34
|200
|183.85
|186.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Felix Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.17%, FII holding rose to 1.28%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Felix Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Felix Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40103GJ2012PLC072005 and registration number is 072005. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Water collection, treatment and supply. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Felix Industries is ₹181.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Felix Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Felix Industries is ₹311.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Felix Industries are ₹187.50 and ₹176.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Felix Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Felix Industries is ₹232.95 and 52-week low of Felix Industries is ₹142.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Felix Industries has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, -2.76% for the past month, -16.2% over 3 months, 0.08% over 1 year, 19.03% across 3 years, and 33.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Felix Industries are 17.16 and 2.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global