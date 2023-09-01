What is the Market Cap of Felix Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Felix Industries Ltd. is ₹98.64 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Felix Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Felix Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Felix Industries Ltd. is 9.0 as on .

What is the share price of Felix Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Felix Industries Ltd. is ₹133.60 as on .