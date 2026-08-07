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Felix Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

FELIX INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Water Management

Here's the live share price of Felix Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹181.30 Closed
1.51₹ 2.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Felix Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹176.35₹187.50
₹181.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.65₹232.95
₹181.30
Open Price
₹176.35
Prev. Close
₹178.60
Volume
90,500

Source: Dion Global

Felix Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Felix Industries		0.39-2.76-16.20-9.120.0819.0333.82
Va Tech Wabag		-0.99-11.1430.5651.2329.5557.1039.64
Enviro Infra Engineers		-3.14-7.92-2.8119.98-18.030.970.58
EMS		-1.730.469.507.87-31.4113.057.64
Denta Water and Infra Solutions		-5.76-2.7012.6513.256.90-0.73-0.44
Effwa Infra & Research		2.345.1638.1284.9765.8332.4218.35
Concord Enviro Systems		-4.12-12.74-13.68-36.93-51.02-30.64-19.71
Apex Ecotech		4.3018.3860.71107.88141.1023.3213.40
Greenleaf Envirotech		-2.465.9535.98-18.00-14.97-5.26-3.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Felix Industries has gained 0.08% compared to peers like Va Tech Wabag (29.55%), Enviro Infra Engineers (-18.03%), EMS (-31.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Felix Industries has outperformed peers relative to Va Tech Wabag (39.64%) and Enviro Infra Engineers (0.58%).

Felix Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Felix Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5180.46181.65
10180181.53
20182.91182.52
50186.34185.93
100189.7187.34
200183.85186.47

Source: Dion Global

Felix Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Felix Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.17%, FII holding rose to 1.28%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Felix Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Felix Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Felix Industries

Felix Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40103GJ2012PLC072005 and registration number is 072005. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Water collection, treatment and supply. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ritesh Vinaybhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinay Rajnikant Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nishant Sharma
    Executive Director - Finance
  • Mr. Rushi Jani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Shital Barot
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Niren Atinbhai Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Felix Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Felix Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Felix Industries is ₹181.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Felix Industries?

The Felix Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Felix Industries?

The market cap of Felix Industries is ₹311.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Felix Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Felix Industries are ₹187.50 and ₹176.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Felix Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Felix Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Felix Industries is ₹232.95 and 52-week low of Felix Industries is ₹142.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Felix Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Felix Industries has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, -2.76% for the past month, -16.2% over 3 months, 0.08% over 1 year, 19.03% across 3 years, and 33.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Felix Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Felix Industries are 17.16 and 2.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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