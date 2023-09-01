Follow Us

FELIX INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹133.60 Closed
4.996.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Felix Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.50₹133.60
₹133.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.25₹146.50
₹133.60
Open Price
₹127.50
Prev. Close
₹127.25
Volume
20,000

Felix Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1135.63
  • R2137.67
  • R3141.73
  • Pivot
    131.57
  • S1129.53
  • S2125.47
  • S3123.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 539.84115.91
  • 1040.05108.76
  • 2034.89102.83
  • 5023.3598.7
  • 10022.2796.9
  • 20031.7386.57

Felix Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
39.1748.1246.7345.22722.15349.83434.40
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

Felix Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Felix Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
16 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jun, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results

About Felix Industries Ltd.

Felix Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40103GJ2012PLC072005 and registration number is 072005. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Water collection, treatment and supply. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ritesh Vinaybhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinay Rajnikant Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Mayuri Vinay Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Nivedita Dinkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kashyap Hasmukhlal Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Felix Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Felix Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Felix Industries Ltd. is ₹98.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Felix Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Felix Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Felix Industries Ltd. is 9.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Felix Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Felix Industries Ltd. is ₹133.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Felix Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Felix Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Felix Industries Ltd. is ₹146.50 and 52-week low of Felix Industries Ltd. is ₹16.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

