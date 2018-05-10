Federal Bank shares see biggest intraday fall in 30 months, drop 12%; buy now and gain up to 34%

Unusually high trading volumes were seen in the shares of The Federal Bank Ltd on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)

Shares of the Kerala-based mid-sized private sector lender The Federal Bank Ltd saw the biggest intraday plunge in the last 30 months on Thursday following the weaker-than-expected financial results for the quarter ended 31 March 2018. The stock of The Federal Bank Ltd was the biggest loser among the deck of about 300 stocks in ‘A’ group shares on BSE and among the constituents of benchmark Nifty Bank index. Unusually high trading volumes were seen in the shares of The Federal Bank Ltd on Thursday, up until 11:45 am, more than 9.1 crore equity shares exchanged hands on both NSE and BSE with about 8.6 crore equity shares on NSE alone.

Following the subdued Q4 numbers, brokerages have reduced the target price of The Federal Bank share, however, they have still a buy call on it. The research and brokerage firm UBS has reduced the target price to Rs 125 per equity shares from Rs 130. UBS has said that fourth-quarter results missed the estimates on surprise recognition of bad loans. Adding to it, UBS said, The Federal Bank Ltd is expected to unlock value in subsidiaries in next 3 to 6 months.

While, on the other hand, Deutsche Bank has slashed The Federal Bank Ltd’s target price to Rs 120 from Rs 130 retaining the ‘buy’ rating on the stock. Overall Q4 results were weak and disappointing, but asset quality pain is now behind and steady growth should result in steady NIMs and profitability, Reuters reported citing Deutsche Bank. Further, Deutsche Bank said that The Federal Bank Ltd is expected to maintain Rs 300 slippages run-rate in the financial year 2018-2019 as well.

The given target prices of Rs 125 (UBS) and Rs 120 (Deutsche Bank) implies a potential upside of 34% and 28% from the day’s high price of Rs 93.5 on NSE today, respectively. Out of 28 brokerages covering the stock of The Federal Bank Ltd, 24 have a ‘buy’ rating or higher, two ‘hold’ and two on ‘sell’ with a median price target at Rs 130, Reuters said in a report.

Earlier yesterday, The Federal Bank Ltd posted a decline of 43.49% in the net profit to Rs 145 crore following the higher provisioning in connection to fresh slippages due to the Reserve Bank of India bad loan recognition norms. The Federal Bank Ltd reported fresh slippages of Rs 872 crore in the reporting quarter as against an expected slippage of about Rs 400 crore.