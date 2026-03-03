Facebook Pixel Code
Fedders Holding Share Price

NSE
BSE

FEDDERS HOLDING

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Fedders Holding along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.20 Closed
-1.75₹ -0.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Fedders Holding Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.25₹43.90
₹42.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.25₹63.50
₹42.20
Open Price
₹42.02
Prev. Close
₹42.95
Volume
3,34,562

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fedders Holding has gained 47.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.99%.

Fedders Holding’s current P/E of 11.46x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Fedders Holding Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fedders Holding		-6.47-9.69-20.77-8.32-17.1215.2345.82
Bajaj Finance		-4.481.36-4.149.0813.3417.0212.02
Shriram Finance		-0.945.1627.1579.569.3263.0131.02
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-2.220.051.6817.8419.5331.2625.71
Muthoot Finance		-0.52-4-7.5324.8662.1854.1721.42
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-4.13-1.48-13.95-6.09-10.11-0.18-7.39
L&T Finance		-7.18-3.09-8.8721.4399.7844.5719.68
Sundaram Finance		-3.33-1.6212.6918.0118.2631.6113.8
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.410.983.0540.9439.2114.0411.96
Piramal Finance		2.44.6718.935.0235.0210.536.19
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-8.35-13.49-12.37-28.1244.66123.2125.03
Poonawalla Fincorp		-6.417.01-5.25-1.0859.9814.5328.11
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-7.45-3.272.39-241.8438.629.99
IIFL Finance		-0.57-1.76-1314.2271.24.9111.91
Capri Global Capital		-5.81-6.86-15.63-15.92-2.58-2.1113.32
Five-Star Business Finance		-4.33-9.05-28.8-23.45-43.2-9.34-3.58
SBFC Finance		-2.54.89-11.1-12.389.930.760.45
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.241.19-17.49-27.21-4.1918.5533.59
Mas Financial Services		-6.64-0.82-1.580.8836.855.210.5

Over the last one year, Fedders Holding has declined 17.12% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Fedders Holding has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).

Fedders Holding Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Fedders Holding Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.3644.57
1046.2945.42
2046.6946.49
5049.8648.56
10051.2349.93
20049.952.19

Fedders Holding Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fedders Holding saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.83%, while DII stake increased to 0.17%, FII holding unchanged at 0.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Fedders Holding Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 5:45 AM ISTFedders Holding - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Receipt Of Delisting Order In Respect Of
Feb 13, 2026, 10:30 PM ISTFedders Holding - STATEMENT DEVIATION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2025.
Feb 13, 2026, 10:25 PM ISTFedders Holding - FINANCIAL RESULTS
Feb 13, 2026, 10:22 PM ISTFedders Holding - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 13, 2026
Feb 05, 2026, 5:08 PM ISTFedders Holding - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31,

About Fedders Holding

Fedders Holding Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140UP1991PLC201030 and registration number is 340407. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Singhal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Singhal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nandan Mohanty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nihar Ranjan Satapathy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Fedders Holding Share Price

What is the share price of Fedders Holding?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fedders Holding is ₹42.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fedders Holding?

The Fedders Holding is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fedders Holding?

The market cap of Fedders Holding is ₹849.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fedders Holding?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fedders Holding are ₹43.90 and ₹40.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fedders Holding?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fedders Holding stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fedders Holding is ₹63.50 and 52-week low of Fedders Holding is ₹40.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Fedders Holding performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fedders Holding has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, -13.74% for the past month, -16.42% over 3 months, -21.99% over 1 year, 15.42% across 3 years, and 47.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fedders Holding?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fedders Holding are 11.46 and 1.22 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Fedders Holding News

