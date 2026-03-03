Here's the live share price of Fedders Holding along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fedders Holding has gained 47.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.99%.
Fedders Holding’s current P/E of 11.46x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fedders Holding
|-6.47
|-9.69
|-20.77
|-8.32
|-17.12
|15.23
|45.82
|Bajaj Finance
|-4.48
|1.36
|-4.14
|9.08
|13.34
|17.02
|12.02
|Shriram Finance
|-0.94
|5.16
|27.15
|79.5
|69.32
|63.01
|31.02
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|-2.22
|0.05
|1.68
|17.84
|19.53
|31.26
|25.71
|Muthoot Finance
|-0.52
|-4
|-7.53
|24.86
|62.18
|54.17
|21.42
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-4.13
|-1.48
|-13.95
|-6.09
|-10.11
|-0.18
|-7.39
|L&T Finance
|-7.18
|-3.09
|-8.87
|21.43
|99.78
|44.57
|19.68
|Sundaram Finance
|-3.33
|-1.62
|12.69
|18.01
|18.26
|31.61
|13.8
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|0.41
|0.98
|3.05
|40.94
|39.21
|14.04
|11.96
|Piramal Finance
|2.4
|4.67
|18.9
|35.02
|35.02
|10.53
|6.19
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|-8.35
|-13.49
|-12.37
|-28.12
|44.66
|123.2
|125.03
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|-6.41
|7.01
|-5.25
|-1.08
|59.98
|14.53
|28.11
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Manappuram Finance
|-7.45
|-3.27
|2.39
|-2
|41.84
|38.62
|9.99
|IIFL Finance
|-0.57
|-1.76
|-13
|14.22
|71.2
|4.91
|11.91
|Capri Global Capital
|-5.81
|-6.86
|-15.63
|-15.92
|-2.58
|-2.11
|13.32
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-4.33
|-9.05
|-28.8
|-23.45
|-43.2
|-9.34
|-3.58
|SBFC Finance
|-2.5
|4.89
|-11.1
|-12.38
|9.93
|0.76
|0.45
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.24
|1.19
|-17.49
|-27.21
|-4.19
|18.55
|33.59
|Mas Financial Services
|-6.64
|-0.82
|-1.58
|0.88
|36.85
|5.21
|0.5
Over the last one year, Fedders Holding has declined 17.12% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Fedders Holding has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.36
|44.57
|10
|46.29
|45.42
|20
|46.69
|46.49
|50
|49.86
|48.56
|100
|51.23
|49.93
|200
|49.9
|52.19
In the latest quarter, Fedders Holding saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.83%, while DII stake increased to 0.17%, FII holding unchanged at 0.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 5:45 AM IST
|Fedders Holding - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Receipt Of Delisting Order In Respect Of
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
|Fedders Holding - STATEMENT DEVIATION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2025.
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:25 PM IST
|Fedders Holding - FINANCIAL RESULTS
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
|Fedders Holding - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 13, 2026
|Feb 05, 2026, 5:08 PM IST
|Fedders Holding - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31,
Fedders Holding Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140UP1991PLC201030 and registration number is 340407. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fedders Holding is ₹42.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fedders Holding is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fedders Holding is ₹849.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fedders Holding are ₹43.90 and ₹40.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fedders Holding stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fedders Holding is ₹63.50 and 52-week low of Fedders Holding is ₹40.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fedders Holding has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, -13.74% for the past month, -16.42% over 3 months, -21.99% over 1 year, 15.42% across 3 years, and 47.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fedders Holding are 11.46 and 1.22 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.