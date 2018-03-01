February 2018 vehicle sales at glance, blue-chip auto shares end mixed

Shares of the automakers and auto part manufacturers settled flat including Maruti Suzuki (up 0.03%). (Image: Reuters)

Almost all the automakers posted a healthy vehicle sales figures for the month of February 2018 on Thursday with India’s top-notch car and bike manufacturing giants Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj-Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motors, Eicher Motors reporting double-digit growth. Following the diverse sales, shares of all the listed automakers and auto ancillary companies ended mixed with the stock of Eicher Motors, Eicher Motors rising the most while, on the other hand, shares of Motherson Sumi Systems, Bharat Forge, MRF being the major laggards.

Shares of the Royal Enfield-maker Eicher Motors surged 1.96% to a day’s high of Rs 27960.5 before settling up 1.14% at Rs 27734.85 and the stock of battery-maker Exide Industries closed 0.87% higher at Rs 209. Shares of the major auto-ancillary company and the market capitalisation leader Motherson Sumi Systems slumped 2.97% to end at Rs 319.85 on BSE.

Shares of the automakers and auto part manufacturers settled flat including Maruti Suzuki (up 0.03%), Tata Motors (up 0.18%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.58%), Bajaj-Auto (up 0.21%), Cummins India (up 0.72%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.39%), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.59%), TVS Motors (0.62%), Bosch (down 0.07%), MRF (down 0.74%) and Bharat Forge (down 0.83%).

Here are the February auto/vehicle sales of major companies:

Company Rise/Fall (%) Sales (units) Maruti Suzuki India (MSI)* 15 149,824 Tata Motors^ 38 58,993 Hero MotoCorp* 20 629,597 Bajaj-Auto* 31 357,883 M&M^ 20 48,473 TVS Motors* 36 211,470 Eicher Motors/Royal Enfield* 25 73,077 Ashok Leyland* 29 18,181 Hyundai^ 5 55,422 Toyota^ 3 11,864

*Total sales

^Domestic sales.