FDI in equities falls for first time in six years in 2018-19

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2019 5:16:44 AM

fdi, fdi inflow, aviation sector, aviation industryFDI in telecommunication dropped to .67 billion in 2018-19 from .21 billion a year before, while in construction development, it eased to 3 million from 0 million.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in equities in India dropped for the first time in six years in 2018-19 (a first in the Narendra Modi-led NDA regime), with inflows into sectors like telecom, pharma and other sectors having recorded a decline. FDI in equities dropped marginally to $44.37 billion last fiscal, against a record $44.86 billion in 2017-18.

However, gross FDI inflows — which include FDI in equities, reinvested earnings, equity capital of unincorporated bodies and other capital–rose 6% year-on-year to $64.38 billion in 2018-19, showed the latest data by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). FDI in equities had last dropped (by 36%) in 2012-13 from a year before. Interestingly, after taking a lead over Mumbai up to the third quarter of 2018-19, New Delhi witnessed a drop in FDI inflows in the last quarter. Consequently, at $10.14 billion, FDI inflows into New Delhi trailed Mumbai’s ($11.38 billion)

FDI in telecommunication dropped to $2.67 billion in 2018-19 from $6.21 billion a year before, while in construction development, it eased to $213 million from $540 million. In pharmaceuticals, the inflows declined to $266 million last fiscal from $1 billion in the previous year.

Just before India’s new double taxation avoidance agreements with them are to kick in fully, Singapore beat Mauritius to emerge as New Delhi’s largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI). FDI in equity from Singapore jumped 33% y-o-y in the last fiscal period to almost $16.23 billion, while that from Mauritius dropped by almost a half to just $6.08 billion, showed the official data.

India’s total FDI inflows into equity — which had shot up by 23% in the first quarter — lost pace subsequently.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. FDI in equities falls for first time in six years in 2018-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition