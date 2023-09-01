Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Voluntary Delisting of shares
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120DN1997PLC000196 and registration number is 000196. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 196.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. is ₹75.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. is 27.81 and PB ratio of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. is 1.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. is ₹70.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. is ₹124.00 and 52-week low of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. is ₹47.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.