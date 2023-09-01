What is the Market Cap of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd.? The market cap of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. is ₹75.06 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd.? P/E ratio of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. is 27.81 and PB ratio of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. is 1.39 as on .

What is the share price of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. is ₹70.00 as on .