FAZE THREE AUTOFAB LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹70.00 Closed
-1.86-1.33
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.81₹71.20
₹70.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.98₹124.00
₹70.00
Open Price
₹71.20
Prev. Close
₹71.33
Volume
33,013

FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R171.53
  • R273.06
  • R374.92
  • Pivot
    69.67
  • S168.14
  • S266.28
  • S364.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5106.4971.31
  • 10104.2872.45
  • 20101.7874.25
  • 50105.4576.54
  • 100101.5877.81
  • 200106.8181.61

FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.38-10.98-10.3510.57-32.95131.4085.19
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. Share Holdings

FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingVoluntary Delisting of shares
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd.

FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120DN1997PLC000196 and registration number is 000196. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 196.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Anand
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinit Rathod
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manan Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Anand
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kartik Jethwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Sivakumar
    CFO & Wholetime Director

FAQs on FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd.?

The market cap of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. is ₹75.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd.?

P/E ratio of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. is 27.81 and PB ratio of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. is 1.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. is ₹70.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. is ₹124.00 and 52-week low of FAZE THREE Autofab Ltd. is ₹47.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

