Fascinate Textiles has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 11, 2026 and will close on Aug 13, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹148.00-156.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Page Industries
|-4.25
|-6.65
|3.47
|10.92
|-13.83
|-0.45
|3.55
|Pearl Global Industries
|17.63
|24.45
|51.36
|35.21
|82.27
|95.94
|64.38
|Arvind Fashions
|2.28
|-0.05
|0.04
|-5.5
|-10.2
|11.99
|16.59
|Gokaldas Exports
|-2.31
|-1.55
|8.7
|-5.31
|11.29
|16.45
|28.9
|Lux Industries
|-0.22
|1.29
|-20.36
|20.17
|-5.67
|-7.4
|-21.6
|Kitex Garments
|-5.4
|-8.84
|-19.37
|-36.16
|-19.42
|28.99
|21.17
|S P Apparels
|7.65
|-8.01
|31.4
|35.85
|44.05
|32.98
|25.99
|SBC Exports
|-2.17
|-2.28
|19.93
|34.31
|133.52
|66.32
|85.04
|IRIS Clothings
|5.31
|25.07
|49.4
|52.04
|69.1
|8.64
|27.72
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-3.32
|-6.03
|-13.53
|-15.68
|-7.75
|-14.27
|6.99
|Swaraj Suiting
|-1.34
|13.39
|25.76
|29.92
|104.32
|55.06
|68.36
|Karnika Industries
|0.81
|16.02
|-8.65
|0.47
|-18.08
|92.99
|48.36
|Thomas Scott (India)
|16.95
|10.42
|14.63
|1.75
|16.49
|69.05
|79.56
|Gretex Industries
|1.37
|-0.22
|5.26
|34.11
|27.37
|81.17
|96.96
|Encompass Design India
|-1.28
|-2.42
|-8.32
|2
|25.29
|7.81
|4.61
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|1.92
|-4.89
|-8.9
|-22.97
|-38.32
|-16.89
|-10.51
|CPS Shapers
|1.66
|-0.95
|8.9
|-19.07
|54.3
|30.08
|17.09
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|1.95
|-2.36
|-16.26
|-29.36
|-40.01
|-35.81
|-23.36
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-0.89
|-1.32
|-7.78
|-14.28
|-25.41
|-13.92
|-10.25
Source: Dion Global
Fascinate Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299WB2017PLC219383 and registration number is 219383. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global