Fascinate Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299WB2017PLC219383 and registration number is 219383. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.