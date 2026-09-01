Farm Peace Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01100GJ2021PLC126500 and registration number is 126500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.