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Farm Peace Share Price

Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Farm Peace has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 1, 2026 and will close on Sep 3, 2026. The price band has been set at 59.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Farm Peace Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Farm Peace Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
LT Foods		4.4317.9513.8917.455.9838.9845.83
Jubilant Ingrevia		-6.05-8.564.4418.63-6.969.75-2.4
KRBL		3.7621.1420.5727.76-2.052.5311.8
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-0.37.6714.2227.1671.179.8215.74
Kaveri Seed Company		0.71-5.11-11.672.29-34.28125.71
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		3.9325.829.3429.16-19.8415.38.92
Sanstar		4.36-1.05-6.6830.4536.01-1.38-0.83
GRM Overseas		-0.28-2.74-45.97-45.6-29.1512.19-11.38
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		4.277.886.3315.637.5114.0320.09
AVT Natural Products		5.1831.5527.5146.8726.875.754
Gulshan Polyols		-0.09-3.858.3823.7316.03-5.43-1.61
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		3.343.84-6.086.27-37.62-26.8225.17
Regaal Resources		-7.237.853.2524.89-21.92-12.21-7.52
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-0.430.53-11.86-19.51-3.99-6.45-5.96
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-4.21-11.98-5.9339.43-13.714.9923.01
Indo US Bio-Tech		-7.12-6.24-20.37-43.52-46.71-35.24-22.95
TBI Corn		19.4414.674.840.14-17.82-30.32-19.48
Kohinoor Foods		-7.1948.5633.0738.5-0.26-1.734.38
Sheel Biotech		2.75-11.8742.8711.99-35.48-13.59-8.39

Source: Dion Global

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About Farm Peace

Farm Peace Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01100GJ2021PLC126500 and registration number is 126500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandipkumar Narsinhbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Haribhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Girishbhai Faljibhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Maulik Raghuvir Ajara
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neha Agarwal
    Independent Director

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