Farm Peace has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 1, 2026 and will close on Sep 3, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹59.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|LT Foods
|4.43
|17.95
|13.89
|17.45
|5.98
|38.98
|45.83
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|-6.05
|-8.56
|4.44
|18.63
|-6.96
|9.75
|-2.4
|KRBL
|3.76
|21.14
|20.57
|27.76
|-2.05
|2.53
|11.8
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-0.3
|7.67
|14.22
|27.16
|71.17
|9.82
|15.74
|Kaveri Seed Company
|0.71
|-5.11
|-11.67
|2.29
|-34.28
|12
|5.71
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|3.93
|25.8
|29.34
|29.16
|-19.84
|15.3
|8.92
|Sanstar
|4.36
|-1.05
|-6.68
|30.45
|36.01
|-1.38
|-0.83
|GRM Overseas
|-0.28
|-2.74
|-45.97
|-45.6
|-29.15
|12.19
|-11.38
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|4.27
|7.88
|6.33
|15.63
|7.51
|14.03
|20.09
|AVT Natural Products
|5.18
|31.55
|27.51
|46.87
|26.87
|5.75
|4
|Gulshan Polyols
|-0.09
|-3.85
|8.38
|23.73
|16.03
|-5.43
|-1.61
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|3.34
|3.84
|-6.08
|6.27
|-37.62
|-26.82
|25.17
|Regaal Resources
|-7.23
|7.85
|3.25
|24.89
|-21.92
|-12.21
|-7.52
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-0.43
|0.53
|-11.86
|-19.51
|-3.99
|-6.45
|-5.96
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-4.21
|-11.98
|-5.93
|39.43
|-13.7
|14.99
|23.01
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-7.12
|-6.24
|-20.37
|-43.52
|-46.71
|-35.24
|-22.95
|TBI Corn
|19.44
|14.67
|4.84
|0.14
|-17.82
|-30.32
|-19.48
|Kohinoor Foods
|-7.19
|48.56
|33.07
|38.5
|-0.26
|-1.7
|34.38
|Sheel Biotech
|2.75
|-11.87
|42.87
|11.99
|-35.48
|-13.59
|-8.39
Source: Dion Global
Farm Peace Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01100GJ2021PLC126500 and registration number is 126500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global