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Family Care Hospitals Share Price

NSE
BSE

FAMILY CARE HOSPITALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Family Care Hospitals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.78 Closed
1.83₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Family Care Hospitals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.65₹2.80
₹2.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.51₹5.83
₹2.78
Open Price
₹2.70
Prev. Close
₹2.73
Volume
49,680

Source: Dion Global

Family Care Hospitals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Family Care Hospitals		-3.47-2.80-25.47-21.02-31.86-25.56-28.68
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Family Care Hospitals has declined 31.86% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Family Care Hospitals has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Family Care Hospitals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Family Care Hospitals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.812.81
102.752.8
202.822.83
502.982.94
1003.053.09
2003.413.45

Source: Dion Global

Family Care Hospitals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Family Care Hospitals saw a drop in promoter holding to 17.47%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 82.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Family Care Hospitals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTFamily Care Hospital - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 01, 2026, 01:47 AM IST ISTFamily Care Hospital - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 01:36 AM IST ISTFamily Care Hospital - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result Along With LRR For The Quarter Ended
Jul 24, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTFamily Care Hospital - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Postponed Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On July, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTFamily Care Hospital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Family Care Hospitals

Family Care Hospitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1994PLC080842 and registration number is 080842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Dental practice activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suchit Raghunath Modshing
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhanajay Parikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Lucy Massey
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Seth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Archana Chirawawala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Family Care Hospitals Share Price

What is the share price of Family Care Hospitals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Family Care Hospitals is ₹2.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Family Care Hospitals?

The Family Care Hospitals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Family Care Hospitals?

The market cap of Family Care Hospitals is ₹15.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Family Care Hospitals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Family Care Hospitals are ₹2.80 and ₹2.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Family Care Hospitals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Family Care Hospitals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Family Care Hospitals is ₹5.83 and 52-week low of Family Care Hospitals is ₹2.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Family Care Hospitals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Family Care Hospitals has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, -2.8% for the past month, -25.47% over 3 months, -31.86% over 1 year, -25.56% across 3 years, and -28.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Family Care Hospitals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Family Care Hospitals are -1.79 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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