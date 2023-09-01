Follow Us

FAMILY CARE HOSPITALS LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.87 Closed
1.480.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Family Care Hospitals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.80₹6.90
₹6.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.35₹18.45
₹6.87
Open Price
₹6.87
Prev. Close
₹6.77
Volume
2,06,988

Family Care Hospitals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.92
  • R26.96
  • R37.02
  • Pivot
    6.86
  • S16.82
  • S26.76
  • S36.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.336.82
  • 1013.946.83
  • 2015.156.86
  • 5018.577.42
  • 10026.548.64
  • 20024.1310.46

Family Care Hospitals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.151.78-41.18-40.62-60.46-27.36-53.78
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.25-8.9917.9319.25-13.29-28.68-19.96
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

Family Care Hospitals Ltd. Share Holdings

Family Care Hospitals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Apr, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Dec, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares

About Family Care Hospitals Ltd.

Family Care Hospitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1994PLC080842 and registration number is 080842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Dental practice activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pandoo Naig
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Rajnish Kumar Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhanajay Parikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Lucy Massey
    Additional Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Suryakant Laxman Khare
    Director
  • Mr. Aneish Kumaran Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Family Care Hospitals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Family Care Hospitals Ltd.?

The market cap of Family Care Hospitals Ltd. is ₹37.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Family Care Hospitals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Family Care Hospitals Ltd. is 7.01 and PB ratio of Family Care Hospitals Ltd. is 0.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Family Care Hospitals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Family Care Hospitals Ltd. is ₹6.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Family Care Hospitals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Family Care Hospitals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Family Care Hospitals Ltd. is ₹18.45 and 52-week low of Family Care Hospitals Ltd. is ₹6.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

