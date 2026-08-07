Here's the live share price of Family Care Hospitals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Family Care Hospitals
|-3.47
|-2.80
|-25.47
|-21.02
|-31.86
|-25.56
|-28.68
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Family Care Hospitals has declined 31.86% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Family Care Hospitals has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.81
|2.81
|10
|2.75
|2.8
|20
|2.82
|2.83
|50
|2.98
|2.94
|100
|3.05
|3.09
|200
|3.41
|3.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Family Care Hospitals saw a drop in promoter holding to 17.47%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 82.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|Family Care Hospital - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:47 AM IST IST
|Family Care Hospital - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:36 AM IST IST
|Family Care Hospital - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result Along With LRR For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Family Care Hospital - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Postponed Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On July, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Family Care Hospital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Family Care Hospitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1994PLC080842 and registration number is 080842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Dental practice activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Family Care Hospitals is ₹2.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Family Care Hospitals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Family Care Hospitals is ₹15.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Family Care Hospitals are ₹2.80 and ₹2.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Family Care Hospitals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Family Care Hospitals is ₹5.83 and 52-week low of Family Care Hospitals is ₹2.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Family Care Hospitals has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, -2.8% for the past month, -25.47% over 3 months, -31.86% over 1 year, -25.56% across 3 years, and -28.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Family Care Hospitals are -1.79 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global