Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.15
|1.78
|-41.18
|-40.62
|-60.46
|-27.36
|-53.78
|-0.40
|-3.79
|0.44
|9.61
|13.10
|189.95
|312.39
|3.95
|0.60
|8.10
|32.78
|51.58
|434.87
|412.02
|-2.53
|-6.08
|16.45
|20.98
|10.30
|146.68
|117.76
|-0.82
|1.45
|12.70
|38.44
|42.76
|230.27
|304.01
|-0.09
|3.56
|19.78
|37.88
|69.13
|69.13
|69.13
|-0.11
|-6.39
|9.49
|11.53
|-11.34
|22.02
|112.55
|2.40
|2.76
|21.29
|49.57
|48.99
|157.27
|82.92
|-3.42
|1.73
|20.82
|42.70
|52.00
|93.79
|93.79
|1.43
|-4.02
|10.24
|45.63
|67.09
|135.28
|135.28
|3.19
|-1.18
|4.49
|2.63
|-4.50
|-25.10
|42.29
|2.96
|12.54
|32.47
|30.99
|39.34
|-18.44
|-18.44
|2.76
|1.66
|9.20
|27.57
|28.37
|194.74
|36.69
|-4.66
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|-0.35
|-0.35
|24.14
|40.06
|78.97
|237.44
|190.15
|0.25
|-8.99
|17.93
|19.25
|-13.29
|-28.68
|-19.96
|10.14
|23.85
|75.58
|93.33
|90.17
|199.33
|50.35
|12.52
|24.55
|14.63
|78.57
|33.34
|-35.04
|-35.04
|3.04
|-1.40
|47.77
|97.33
|94.79
|675.61
|463.46
|6.64
|38.87
|96.92
|118.77
|153.00
|260.52
|257.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
Family Care Hospitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1994PLC080842 and registration number is 080842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Dental practice activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Family Care Hospitals Ltd. is ₹37.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Family Care Hospitals Ltd. is 7.01 and PB ratio of Family Care Hospitals Ltd. is 0.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Family Care Hospitals Ltd. is ₹6.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Family Care Hospitals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Family Care Hospitals Ltd. is ₹18.45 and 52-week low of Family Care Hospitals Ltd. is ₹6.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.