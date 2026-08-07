What is the share price of Family Care Hospitals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Family Care Hospitals is ₹2.78 as on .

What kind of stock is Family Care Hospitals? The Family Care Hospitals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Family Care Hospitals? The market cap of Family Care Hospitals is ₹15.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Family Care Hospitals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Family Care Hospitals are ₹2.80 and ₹2.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Family Care Hospitals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Family Care Hospitals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Family Care Hospitals is ₹5.83 and 52-week low of Family Care Hospitals is ₹2.51 as on .

How has the Family Care Hospitals performed historically in terms of returns? The Family Care Hospitals has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, -2.8% for the past month, -25.47% over 3 months, -31.86% over 1 year, -25.56% across 3 years, and -28.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Family Care Hospitals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Family Care Hospitals are -1.79 and 1.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global