Here's the live share price of Falcon Technoprojects India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Falcon Technoprojects India has declined 29.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -51.63%.

Falcon Technoprojects India’s current P/E of 11.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.