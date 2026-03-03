Facebook Pixel Code
Falcon Technoprojects India Share Price

NSE
BSE

FALCON TECHNOPROJECTS INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Falcon Technoprojects India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.55 Closed
2.30₹ 0.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Falcon Technoprojects India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.60₹15.95
₹15.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.80₹32.50
₹15.55
Open Price
₹14.60
Prev. Close
₹15.20
Volume
6,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Falcon Technoprojects India has declined 29.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -51.63%.

Falcon Technoprojects India’s current P/E of 11.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Falcon Technoprojects India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Falcon Technoprojects India		1.300-6.33-12.15-49.92-43.93-29.33
Thermax		-1.475.157.34-4.85-3.1211.8417.56
PTC Industries		0.630.81-2.0031.4075.0680.3542.45
Craftsman Automation		-2.65-0.588.7011.1670.8932.0539.81
Sansera Engineering		-4.9320.4032.6171.19106.4644.2522.19
Tega Industries		-1.290.11-8.99-11.4838.0437.0219.36
Ircon International		-7.98-11.95-12.21-20.84-3.0937.1924.49
Engineers India		-1.5222.767.095.2244.6941.1819.02
Azad Engineering		-3.749.001.484.3736.7235.2719.87
Inox India		-2.21-0.41-2.36-4.3021.626.323.75
Aequs		-1.872.45-7.50-7.50-7.50-2.57-1.55
Balu Forge Industries		2.6912.36-25.07-29.756.5219.6811.38
Ion Exchange (India)		-5.680.423.75-15.25-26.161.0313.65
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-7.10-1.55-16.36-30.33-20.63-14.25-4.50
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		5.08-10.2313.8886.84110.5715.989.30
Skipper		-4.83-7.84-23.09-35.10-5.8050.5342.06
Pitti Engineering		-0.422.058.98-2.530.6444.1469.99
Interarch Building Solutions		-4.10-18.33-23.82-13.7232.3715.128.82
Jash Engineering		1.37-2.30-11.98-22.64-23.2432.4147.56
BGR Energy Systems		-6.42-7.25-25.5662.66316.9280.7346.24

Over the last one year, Falcon Technoprojects India has declined 49.92% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Falcon Technoprojects India has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).

Falcon Technoprojects India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Falcon Technoprojects India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.0515.09
1014.8615.02
2015.0315.03
5015.2615.48
10016.8617.05
20020.5722.81

Falcon Technoprojects India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Falcon Technoprojects India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 57.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Falcon Technoprojects India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Falcon Technoprojects India fact sheet for more information

About Falcon Technoprojects India

Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2014PLC257888 and registration number is 257888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Shreekishan Parihar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sheetal Bharat Parihar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradip Ganapayya Shetti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Priyanka K Gola
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumitkumar Hareshbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Twinkle Agarawal
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Falcon Technoprojects India Share Price

What is the share price of Falcon Technoprojects India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Falcon Technoprojects India is ₹15.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Falcon Technoprojects India?

The Falcon Technoprojects India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Falcon Technoprojects India?

The market cap of Falcon Technoprojects India is ₹8.33 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Falcon Technoprojects India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Falcon Technoprojects India are ₹15.95 and ₹14.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Falcon Technoprojects India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Falcon Technoprojects India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Falcon Technoprojects India is ₹32.50 and 52-week low of Falcon Technoprojects India is ₹13.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Falcon Technoprojects India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Falcon Technoprojects India has shown returns of 2.3% over the past day, 7.61% for the past month, -6.61% over 3 months, -51.63% over 1 year, -43.93% across 3 years, and -29.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Falcon Technoprojects India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Falcon Technoprojects India are 11.27 and 0.36 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Falcon Technoprojects India News

