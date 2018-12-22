Facebook to develop cryptocurrency for WhatsApp transfers; here’s all you need to know

By: | Published: December 22, 2018 2:51 PM

Facebook is planning to target India's remittance market through WhatsApp, which has over 200 million users in the country.

Last year, India received $ 69 billion as remittances from its diaspora. (Illustration: rohnit phore)

Facebook is developing a cryptocurrency that will allow users to transfer money on its instant messaging app WhatsApp, according to a report by Bloomberg. The US-based social media giant is planning to target India’s remittance market through WhatsApp, which has over 200 million users in the country. Last year, India received $ 69 billion as remittances from its diaspora.

The report suggests that Facebook is working on digital currency — stablecoin — to minimize market volatility. It is also working on a plan for custody assets or regular currencies that would be held to protect the value of the digital coin, the report said citing sources.

ALSO READ: Another milestone! Indian stock market overtakes Germany’s as economy booms; now, 7th largest in world

Stablecoin is a digital currency designed to minimize the effects of price volatility. It is different from Bitcoin, which is highly volatile and sometimes sees 10-15 per cent fluctuations in a single day. Stablecoin, which is pegged to the US dollar, seeks to function as a store of value and could save users from high volatility.

The social media giant was expected to enter the financial services after it hired PayPal president David Marcus to steer WhatsApp. Marcus was later appointed to head the company’s blockchain initiatives.

Informing about the recent development, a company spokesman in a statement told Bloomberg: “Like many other companies, Facebook is exploring ways to leverage the power of blockchain technology. This new small team is exploring many different applications. We don’t have anything further to share.”

Several top economists and businesspersons have raised doubts over the rise of the cryptocurrency market. However, they believe that clock-chain technology could be used to solve issues such as supply chain and cloud storage.

In India, the Reserve bank of India has banned all the financial entities from providing services to any person or entity in dealing with virtual currencies. Such services include maintaining accounts, trading, settling, clearing, giving loans against virtual currencies, and accepting such currencies as collateral.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Facebook to develop cryptocurrency for WhatsApp transfers; here’s all you need to know
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition