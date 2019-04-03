Facebook shares buck `regulation overhang,’ rises to 7-month high

By: | Updated: April 3, 2019 8:37 AM

Fears about potential government regulation of social-media companies isn’t holding back Facebook Inc. shares, which are on track to close at the highest in more than seven months.

Facebook shares buck `regulation overhang,’ rises to 7-month high (Reuters File photo)

Fears about potential government regulation of social-media companies isn’t holding back Facebook Inc. shares, which are on track to close at the highest in more than seven months.

The stock gained as much as 3.4 percent on Tuesday after bullish comments from Deutsche Bank about Facebook’s move into e-commerce via Instagram. Instagram’s so-called checkout service could generate as much as $10 billion in revenue by 2021, analyst Lloyd Walmsley wrote in a research note.

Facebook shares have traded in a range above $160 a share over the past two months amid investor concerns about the effect that regulation would have on its digital-advertisement sales, which exceeded $55 billion in 2018. Over the weekend, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg proposed a new set of Internet regulations that were panned by privacy advocates and other critics.

“We think part of this move could be short covering,” Lynx Equity Strategies analysts KC Rajkumar and Jahanara Nissar said in a research note Tuesday. Regulation fears have made investors hesitant to buy Facebook shares and many are short the stock, they said.

“Their view is that multiple expansion is hard to come by until the regulation overhang diminishes,” the analysts wrote.

Short interest is about 21 million shares, or 0.9 percent of the float, according to data from S3 Partners. That’s down from 24 million shares on March 13.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Facebook shares buck `regulation overhang,’ rises to 7-month high
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition