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Fabtech Cleanrooms Share Price

NSE
BSE

FABTECH CLEANROOMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Fabtech Cleanrooms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹410.00 Closed
1.74₹ 7.00
As on Aug 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fabtech Cleanrooms Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹400.00₹410.00
₹410.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹203.25₹455.00
₹410.00
Open Price
₹400.00
Prev. Close
₹403.00
Volume
5,600

Source: Dion Global

Fabtech Cleanrooms Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fabtech Cleanrooms		3.802.2634.7441.384.6134.2219.31
Thermax		0.34-14.16-11.8938.9021.6216.0423.73
Indo-MIM		-5.2912.4912.4912.4912.494.002.38
PTC Industries		4.778.0213.443.9834.6751.5579.49
Craftsman Automation		-1.4611.6721.0735.0948.4429.5839.11
Sansera Engineering		015.2257.9268.30194.6059.2135.80
Inox India		-1.092.1035.3365.0780.1527.1015.48
Azad Engineering		7.9611.4225.1267.7674.3857.5931.38
Aequs		5.443.0031.5976.8466.3418.4810.71
Engineers India		-1.011.27-0.3518.8319.3017.0127.62
Tega Industries		5.04-2.885.011.47-9.7419.7418.03
Ircon International		-4.95-4.51-13.62-17.72-24.896.8823.14
Kennametal India		17.5532.6919.6174.6069.7211.3224.45
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		7.5411.4936.3159.33217.2158.30157.33
Skipper		3.48-2.0620.5545.560.6240.0746.39
Ion Exchange (India)		-2.61-16.65-4.60-2.89-13.46-9.7710.74
Balu Forge Industries		-2.82-4.50-11.48-11.04-25.6834.7412.06
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-1.72-14.20-0.153.78-25.67-17.97-5.57
Pitti Engineering		13.309.0716.0417.9210.1627.0840.61
Bondada Engineering		-3.21-5.84-14.10-16.70-32.30111.9256.93

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fabtech Cleanrooms has gained 4.61% compared to peers like Thermax (21.62%), Indo-MIM (12.49%), PTC Industries (34.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Fabtech Cleanrooms has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (23.73%) and Indo-MIM (2.38%).

Fabtech Cleanrooms Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fabtech Cleanrooms Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5394.7395.01
10389.27391.06
20384.42389.23
50396.34379.69
100338.13357.81
200322.34340.12

Source: Dion Global

Fabtech Cleanrooms Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fabtech Cleanrooms remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.65%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Fabtech Cleanrooms Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 11, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTFabtech Tech. Clean - Announcement On Order Booking And Update
Jul 25, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTFabtech Tech. Clean - Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 17Th August 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTFabtech Tech. Clean - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
Jul 21, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTFabtech Tech. Clean - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
Jul 21, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTFabtech Tech. Clean - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Fabtech Cleanrooms

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2015PLC265137 and registration number is 265137. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 141.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aasif Ahsan Khan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Amjad Adam Arbani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ausaf Ahmed Usmani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Chirag Himatlal Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rupal Dhiren Haria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyam Nagorao Khante
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Fabtech Cleanrooms Share Price

What is the share price of Fabtech Cleanrooms?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fabtech Cleanrooms is ₹410.00 as on Aug 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fabtech Cleanrooms?

The Fabtech Cleanrooms is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fabtech Cleanrooms?

The market cap of Fabtech Cleanrooms is ₹505.09 Cr as on Aug 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fabtech Cleanrooms?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fabtech Cleanrooms are ₹410.00 and ₹400.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fabtech Cleanrooms?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fabtech Cleanrooms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fabtech Cleanrooms is ₹455.00 and 52-week low of Fabtech Cleanrooms is ₹203.25 as on Aug 13, 2026.

How has the Fabtech Cleanrooms performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fabtech Cleanrooms has shown returns of 1.74% over the past day, 2.26% for the past month, 34.74% over 3 months, 4.61% over 1 year, 34.22% across 3 years, and 19.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fabtech Cleanrooms?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fabtech Cleanrooms are 30.54 and 4.87 on Aug 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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