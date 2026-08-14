What is the share price of Fabtech Cleanrooms? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fabtech Cleanrooms is ₹410.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Fabtech Cleanrooms? The Fabtech Cleanrooms is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fabtech Cleanrooms? The market cap of Fabtech Cleanrooms is ₹505.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fabtech Cleanrooms? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fabtech Cleanrooms are ₹410.00 and ₹400.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fabtech Cleanrooms? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fabtech Cleanrooms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fabtech Cleanrooms is ₹455.00 and 52-week low of Fabtech Cleanrooms is ₹203.25 as on .

How has the Fabtech Cleanrooms performed historically in terms of returns? The Fabtech Cleanrooms has shown returns of 1.74% over the past day, 2.26% for the past month, 34.74% over 3 months, 4.61% over 1 year, 34.22% across 3 years, and 19.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fabtech Cleanrooms? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fabtech Cleanrooms are 30.54 and 4.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global