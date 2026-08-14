Here's the live share price of Fabtech Cleanrooms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fabtech Cleanrooms
|3.80
|2.26
|34.74
|41.38
|4.61
|34.22
|19.31
|Thermax
|0.34
|-14.16
|-11.89
|38.90
|21.62
|16.04
|23.73
|Indo-MIM
|-5.29
|12.49
|12.49
|12.49
|12.49
|4.00
|2.38
|PTC Industries
|4.77
|8.02
|13.44
|3.98
|34.67
|51.55
|79.49
|Craftsman Automation
|-1.46
|11.67
|21.07
|35.09
|48.44
|29.58
|39.11
|Sansera Engineering
|0
|15.22
|57.92
|68.30
|194.60
|59.21
|35.80
|Inox India
|-1.09
|2.10
|35.33
|65.07
|80.15
|27.10
|15.48
|Azad Engineering
|7.96
|11.42
|25.12
|67.76
|74.38
|57.59
|31.38
|Aequs
|5.44
|3.00
|31.59
|76.84
|66.34
|18.48
|10.71
|Engineers India
|-1.01
|1.27
|-0.35
|18.83
|19.30
|17.01
|27.62
|Tega Industries
|5.04
|-2.88
|5.01
|1.47
|-9.74
|19.74
|18.03
|Ircon International
|-4.95
|-4.51
|-13.62
|-17.72
|-24.89
|6.88
|23.14
|Kennametal India
|17.55
|32.69
|19.61
|74.60
|69.72
|11.32
|24.45
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|7.54
|11.49
|36.31
|59.33
|217.21
|58.30
|157.33
|Skipper
|3.48
|-2.06
|20.55
|45.56
|0.62
|40.07
|46.39
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-2.61
|-16.65
|-4.60
|-2.89
|-13.46
|-9.77
|10.74
|Balu Forge Industries
|-2.82
|-4.50
|-11.48
|-11.04
|-25.68
|34.74
|12.06
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-1.72
|-14.20
|-0.15
|3.78
|-25.67
|-17.97
|-5.57
|Pitti Engineering
|13.30
|9.07
|16.04
|17.92
|10.16
|27.08
|40.61
|Bondada Engineering
|-3.21
|-5.84
|-14.10
|-16.70
|-32.30
|111.92
|56.93
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fabtech Cleanrooms has gained 4.61% compared to peers like Thermax (21.62%), Indo-MIM (12.49%), PTC Industries (34.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Fabtech Cleanrooms has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (23.73%) and Indo-MIM (2.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|394.7
|395.01
|10
|389.27
|391.06
|20
|384.42
|389.23
|50
|396.34
|379.69
|100
|338.13
|357.81
|200
|322.34
|340.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fabtech Cleanrooms remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.65%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 11, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Fabtech Tech. Clean - Announcement On Order Booking And Update
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Fabtech Tech. Clean - Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 17Th August 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Fabtech Tech. Clean - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Fabtech Tech. Clean - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Fabtech Tech. Clean - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2015PLC265137 and registration number is 265137. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 141.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fabtech Cleanrooms is ₹410.00 as on Aug 13, 2026.
The Fabtech Cleanrooms is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fabtech Cleanrooms is ₹505.09 Cr as on Aug 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fabtech Cleanrooms are ₹410.00 and ₹400.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fabtech Cleanrooms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fabtech Cleanrooms is ₹455.00 and 52-week low of Fabtech Cleanrooms is ₹203.25 as on Aug 13, 2026.
The Fabtech Cleanrooms has shown returns of 1.74% over the past day, 2.26% for the past month, 34.74% over 3 months, 4.61% over 1 year, 34.22% across 3 years, and 19.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fabtech Cleanrooms are 30.54 and 4.87 on Aug 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global