Fabino Life Sciences Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FABINO LIFE SCIENCES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.80 Closed
-3.87-1.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Fabino Life Sciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.80₹30.00
₹29.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.50₹37.95
₹29.80
Open Price
₹30.00
Prev. Close
₹31.00
Volume
6,000

Fabino Life Sciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.93
  • R230.07
  • R330.13
  • Pivot
    29.87
  • S129.73
  • S229.67
  • S329.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.7128.83
  • 1031.529.1
  • 2028.2529.72
  • 5027.7530.37
  • 10025.6230.76
  • 20012.810

Fabino Life Sciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.8710.37-6.58-3.8721.14-26.15-26.15
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Fabino Life Sciences Ltd. Share Holdings

Fabino Life Sciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
24 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Fabino Life Sciences Ltd.

Fabino Life Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100DL2011PLC226781 and registration number is 226781. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Kumar Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Mahavir Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arihant Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Singh Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Tesu Alakh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gagan Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Malik
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Fabino Life Sciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fabino Life Sciences Ltd.?

The market cap of Fabino Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹6.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fabino Life Sciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fabino Life Sciences Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Fabino Life Sciences Ltd. is 1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fabino Life Sciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fabino Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹29.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fabino Life Sciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fabino Life Sciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fabino Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹37.95 and 52-week low of Fabino Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹22.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

