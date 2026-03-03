Facebook Pixel Code
Fabino Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

FABINO ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Fabino Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.10 Closed
-4.87₹ -0.67
As on Feb 10, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Fabino Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.10₹14.45
₹13.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.01₹38.96
₹13.10
Open Price
₹14.45
Prev. Close
₹13.77
Volume
84,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fabino Enterprises has declined 20.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -54.83%.

Fabino Enterprises’s current P/E of -18.02x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Fabino Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fabino Enterprises		0-10.34-51.48-48.59-54.83-24.92-20.15
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Fabino Enterprises has declined 54.83% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Fabino Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Fabino Enterprises Financials

Fabino Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.8713.78
1013.9714.59
2017.1816.93
5023.2921.53
10025.9224.61
20028.0627.01

Fabino Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fabino Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Fabino Enterprises Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Jan 14, 2026, 10:03 PM ISTFabino Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 26, 2025, 9:36 PM ISTFabino Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Dec 26, 2025, 9:28 PM ISTFabino Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Dec 26, 2025, 9:19 PM ISTFabino Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, December 26, 2025
Nov 13, 2025, 11:47 PM ISTFabino Enterprises - Results- Financial Results For The Half Year Ended September 30, 2025

About Fabino Enterprises

Fabino Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100HR2011PLC114093 and registration number is 226781. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arihant Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Malik
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Singh Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Tesu Alakh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Jain
    Additional Director

FAQs on Fabino Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Fabino Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fabino Enterprises is ₹13.10 as on Feb 10, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fabino Enterprises?

The Fabino Enterprises is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fabino Enterprises?

The market cap of Fabino Enterprises is ₹2.75 Cr as on Feb 10, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fabino Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fabino Enterprises are ₹14.45 and ₹13.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fabino Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fabino Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fabino Enterprises is ₹38.96 and 52-week low of Fabino Enterprises is ₹13.01 as on Feb 10, 2026.

How has the Fabino Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fabino Enterprises has shown returns of -4.87% over the past day, -10.34% for the past month, -51.48% over 3 months, -54.83% over 1 year, -24.92% across 3 years, and -20.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fabino Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fabino Enterprises are -18.02 and 0.69 on Feb 10, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Fabino Enterprises News

