Here's the live share price of Fabino Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fabino Enterprises has declined 20.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -54.83%.
Fabino Enterprises’s current P/E of -18.02x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fabino Enterprises
|0
|-10.34
|-51.48
|-48.59
|-54.83
|-24.92
|-20.15
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Fabino Enterprises has declined 54.83% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Fabino Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.87
|13.78
|10
|13.97
|14.59
|20
|17.18
|16.93
|50
|23.29
|21.53
|100
|25.92
|24.61
|200
|28.06
|27.01
In the latest quarter, Fabino Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 14, 2026, 10:03 PM IST
|Fabino Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 26, 2025, 9:36 PM IST
|Fabino Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Dec 26, 2025, 9:28 PM IST
|Fabino Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Dec 26, 2025, 9:19 PM IST
|Fabino Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, December 26, 2025
|Nov 13, 2025, 11:47 PM IST
|Fabino Enterprises - Results- Financial Results For The Half Year Ended September 30, 2025
Fabino Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100HR2011PLC114093 and registration number is 226781. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fabino Enterprises is ₹13.10 as on Feb 10, 2026.
The Fabino Enterprises is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fabino Enterprises is ₹2.75 Cr as on Feb 10, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fabino Enterprises are ₹14.45 and ₹13.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fabino Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fabino Enterprises is ₹38.96 and 52-week low of Fabino Enterprises is ₹13.01 as on Feb 10, 2026.
The Fabino Enterprises has shown returns of -4.87% over the past day, -10.34% for the past month, -51.48% over 3 months, -54.83% over 1 year, -24.92% across 3 years, and -20.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fabino Enterprises are -18.02 and 0.69 on Feb 10, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.